Power over Ethernet Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

North America dominated the Power over Ethernet market with a share of 34% in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power over Ethernet Market was valued at $685.1 million in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period 2021-2026. PoE is a technology which describes several standard ad-hoc systems that are used for power and data transmission over an existing data connection with a single Ethernet cabling. Low cost, low maintenance, easy installation and less downtime are some of the factors make it more advanced than traditional network power cables. The rising energy cost and adoption of PoE midspans in commercial and industrial sectors for injecting power without affecting the data are expected to surge the overall Power over Ethernet market demand during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Power-Over-Ethernet-Market-Research-504230

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominates the Power over Ethernet market owing to high investments and early adoption of advanced

technologies such as IoT and smart buildings.

2. Growing adoption of PoE for smart buildings as it reduces installation costs, offer responsive deployment. It benefits building owners as they are cost effective compared to traditional electrical wiring.

3. High adoption of PoE in smart grids with increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure and its up gradation set to boost the PoE market demand.

4. Limited power capacity and limited distance for data transmission has been hampering the growth of the market. However, high investments and development of new standards and solutions with advancing technologies are creating opportunities for the market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504230

Segmental Analysis:

Power over Ethernet Market Segment Analysis - By Standard : 802.3Bt Standard holds the major share in Power over Ethernet market at 42% in 2020. Growing demand for high powered devices in order to support smart devices connected to the Ethernet network set to drive the PoE market growth. In 2018, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) had ratified as in order to meet the power demand of smart buildings and IoT applications. Integration of smart devices has become cost effective with the PoE compared to traditional wiring.

This standard increases the maximum PoE, and enable multiple and high power management capability. It also enables PoE injectors in order to carry out power and data transmission using large bandwidth to wired and wireless devices such as PTZ security cameras, exterior-mounted IP cameras, and next-generation wireless access points (WAPs), interactive and self-service kiosks and others. This increases the demand for 802.3Bt Standard, thereby driving the PoE market.

Power over Ethernet Market Segment Analysis - By Application : LED Lighting has been the primary application for Power over Ethernet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during forecast period 2021-2026. In LED Lighting, PoE can be used to eliminate separate power supplies and additional AC electrical infrastructure to power IP enabled building systems. With growing adoption of IoT technology in industries, there has been wide adoption of LED lighting owing to its high efficiency.

PoE is highly used in simplified deployment of LED lighting as it doesn’t require a home gateway, unlike Zigbee Z-Wave home automation standard, making them ideal for home and industrial automation. Many companies have been introducing PoE solutions for LED lighting applications as it can be easily operated through mobile using internet. For instance, in 2019, Philips Lighting had installed its first-ever Power over Ethernet connected lighting system. This boosts the demand for PoE in LED lighting application, thereby creating opportunities for the market.

Power over Ethernet Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America dominated the Power over Ethernet market with a share of 34% in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of large number of PoE power sourcing equipment as well as powered device manufacturers in this region set to drive the PoE market. Growing adoption of PoE systems and early adoption of this technology for various commercial and industrial applications have also been pushing the market growth in North America region. High adoption of PoE with increasing adoption of automation and IoT technologies in various industries and growing investments in smart grid infrastructure set to increase the North American PoE market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Power over Ethernet Industry are -

1. Microsemi Corp.

2. Linear Technology Corp.

3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

4. Cisco Systems Inc.

5. STMicroelectronics N.V.



Click on the following link to buy the Power over Ethernet Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504230

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Ethernet Profinet Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19413/ethernet-profinet-market.html

B. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Ethernet-Switch-Market-Research-505826

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062