Discover Santorini in Winter
"EMPORIO, SANTORINI, GREECE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small island of the Cyclades has managed to become famous worldwide and thousands of tourists flock there every summer. For its unreal landscape, the endless view of the Aegean, and the sunset.
Of course, summer is the season in which Santorini knows its great glory as it is flooded with tourists who want to admire the beauty of the island booking cruises and private tours. It is even considered the island of lovers who arrive there to experience romantic moments.
It is certainly not like most Greek islands. This is because the season does not end in September or October but continues until November. Essentially, winter for most tourist shops is in the months of December, January, and February.
The island of dreams, as it is called worldwide, is reintroduced with winter colors, and softer rhythms but with the same mysterious charm. Even in the winter months, one can find ways to have fun, eat great food and find some of the nicest accommodations at the lowest prices.
Of course, the picture one sees once reaching the most touristic spots of the island, i.e. all the villages on the Caldera, such as Fira and Oia, has nothing to do with summer. In the heart of winter, most hotels and restaurants are closed, shops in a row with shutters down and sealed, and only a few tourists and locals. The traffic in winter is transferred to the innermost villages of the island such as Mesaria.
There everything is still open. It is no coincidence that the locals live there and the professionals have their businesses in the tourist areas of the island during the summer. Life there in winter reminds one more of the everyday life of a village than cosmopolitan Santorini.
And the rhythms may be more relaxed and not so touristic, but this is probably an advantage and not a disadvantage for someone who is a traveler. Winter travelers can enjoy the famous sunset without having to wait in line to take photos. In Santorini, in winter one will enjoy the sunset without distractions and at any point one wants. Travelers get impressed with how unique the colors are in the gray of the winter sky.
Try to walk on the red beach, maybe with a guided tour. The wild beauty of “Red Beach” is unique. In winter at most, there are a few Chinese tourists who just take a few pictures and leave. On sunny days, couples go and have a picnic with their loved ones, gazing at the red rocks.
Santorini is the ideal island to visit for most people not only in Greece but all over the world. You will certainly be impressed by the well-known white and blue houses, the attractive narrow alleys, the spectacular sunset view, the archeological sites, and the hospitality of the people. The amazing local wines and traditional dishes of Santorini complete the unique beauty of this island.
Climbing towards the volcano of Santorini with favorable temperatures is an easier ascent, without the 35 degrees Celsius and also a lot of people. The same applies to the archaeological site that takes visitors back to the 16th century BC. Visiting Santorini in winter one has the opportunity to enjoy and learn the history of this place in a peaceful and quiet landscape.
Santorini is famous for its fava beans and its seafood. What is certain is that in winter everyone can enjoy the food better, on the one hand, because the restaurateurs do not have as many people to serve, on the other hand. After all, the prices are better.
Dare to take a day tour to a different, calmer Santorini, which can only be enjoyed from the end of November until March. When the island moves at a more relaxed pace. A Santorini that is now among the top tourist destinations in the world for at least 15 years.
