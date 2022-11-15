Long Covid Disability Claims Being Denied By Insurance Carriers
If you have been denied disability benefits, seek legal advice without delay. There are crucial time limits contained in these policies which may affect your ability to appeal, or bring legal action.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study conducted between June and July 2022 by the Census Bureau found that 16.3 million working-age Americans — equivalent to 8% of the workforce — have long Covid. While an August report from the Brookings Institution estimates that between 2 and 4 million Americans are unable to work due to their illness.
And according to New York brain injury attorneys De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, many of these individuals are being denied disability claims by their insurance carriers.
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, and a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State said, “Unfortunately, disability insurance carriers have been denying many claims made for both short-term and long-term disability based upon Covid 19 related symptoms.”
Kaplen sees an alarming similarity in the treatment of individuals with long Covid by insurance carriers, to the experiences of individuals suffering the long term effects of traumatic brain injury. “Long Covid shares many symptoms of traumatic brain injury, particularly ‘brain fog’, which impairs an individual’s ability to focus, causes problems with memory, and leads to fatigue. Since these symptoms are invisible, they can be difficult to substantiate.. Insurance carriers are using this to deny claims, much like they do with brain injury.”
The firm, with over 40 years experience representing brain injury survivors, encourages individuals who have been denied insurance to seek legal advice without delay.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm, and the Chairwoman of The Brain Injury Association of America said, “If you have been denied disability benefits, seek legal advice without delay. There are crucial time limits contained in these policies which may affect your ability to appeal, or bring legal action for an improper denial of disability benefits.”
More information on the legal recourses open to sufferers of Long Covid who have been denied disability insurance can be found on the firm’s website at https://brainlaw.com/brain-injuries/covid-disability/
