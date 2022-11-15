Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Analysis By Diet, Equipment, Service, Gender, Age Group, Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report

The Saudi Arabia weight loss market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Saudi Arabia weight loss market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during 2022-2027.

Weight Loss Market Overview For KSA

Weight loss services and products are exclusively customized for obese individuals allowing them to reduce or control their weight. They consist of diet supplements, meals, and beverages and involve the usage of numerous fitness and surgical equipment, such as strength training equipment, cardiovascular equipment, minimally invasive equipment, non-invasive equipment, etc. Weight loss therapies aid in body fat loss, reduce blood pressure, lower the level of triglycerides, minimize the chances of heart disorders, improve mobility, optimize blood sugar levels, etc. Consequently, they are in high demand among consumers of various age ranges in Saudi Arabia.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The growing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and the rising consciousness among people about the ill effects of high-fat diets and unhealthy lifestyles are primarily driving Saudi Arabia weight loss market. In addition to this, the increasing rate of obesity, on account of the elevating consumption of processed and fast foods, is also positively influencing the market across the country. Furthermore, the launch of several educational campaigns and initiatives by government bodies aimed at spreading awareness about obesity-related health issues, including joint problems, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, high blood pressure, cancer, metabolic syndrome, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward diverse weight loss surgeries, which include liposuction, gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion, etc., are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding fitness centers, health clubs, surgical clinics, and online weight loss programs offering comprehensive consulting services as per the need of the individuals are expected to propel the Saudi Arabia weight loss market over the forecasted period.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia weight loss market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia weight loss market on the basis of diet, equipment, service, gender and age group.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭:

• Supplements

• Meals

• Beverages

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Fitness Equipment

• Surgical Equipment

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞:

• Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

• Consulting Service

• Surgical Clinics

• Online Weight Loss Programs

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫:

• Men

• Women

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

• Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of Age

• Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years

• Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years

• Consumers Below 15 Years

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

