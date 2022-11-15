MetaTdex accelerates the layout of the derivatives track to create a multi-chain one-stop DEX application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Up to now, the transaction volume of the decentralized trading platform has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars, and it is still growing at an alarming rate. At the same time, high-performance public chains such as BSC, Solana, and Ethereum Layer2 technology have also entered a period of rapid development!
All kinds of signs show that, with the continuous enrichment of asset types on the chain and the rapid rise of the multi-chain era, the demand of end users for diversification is breaking out, and the multi-chain one-stop aggregation application will likely become the future development direction of DEX, and MetaTdex is based on the correct judgment of this development trend, and completed the multi-chain one-stop ecological layout early to become a leader in this field!
About MetaTdex
MetaTdex ( https://www.metatdex.com ) is an order book matching multi-chain decentralized trading platform built with pure smart contracts. In addition to DEX, ecological applications also include Crypto Wallet, DeFi, GameFi, DAO, NFT, derivatives trading, Mining Pool and other sectors. It simultaneously supports HECO and BSC mainstream EVM chains. It is committed to becoming the most professional provider of systematic problem solutions for WEB3.0, making MetaTdex the mentor and first choice when any industry transitions to WEB3.
Security: MetaTdex has always attached great importance to security. In the past 2 years, most of its energy has been used in the development of underlying technologies, including cross-decentralized wallets, DEX, Defi, etc. The core technologies are all self-developed and purely smart contract-built. The moat was built in the early stage of the platform, and the result of 0 accidents since the launch has been maintained.
Scale: The average daily trading volume of MetaTdex is 20 million US dollars, ranking the top 30 in the world. The number of active ecological users has exceeded 250,000, covering more than 20 countries and regions around the world, with Dubai and Turkey as the center, Hungary, Serbia, Georgia, Belarus, Thailand, and Malaysia have established a complete DAO node operation center for the sub-centers, and realized global distributed autonomy through mission, vision, values, and ecological products.
Behind the MetaTdex
In August this year, MeTaTdex announced an in-depth strategic cooperation with China Bridge Capital, a professional investment institution in the field of financial investment, in addition to some unannounced well-known institutions.
MetaTdex has built a professional international team. Like most stories in the crypto world, the team was attracted by the development potential of the crypto field and finally founded MetaTdex. The team's historical background includes large-scale development and deployment experience of blockchain projects, strong PR capabilities, and a clear positioning for profitability and business model. The team is still expanding!
Summary
To sum up, MetaTdex has great first-mover advantages in terms of technology accumulation, development team, capital support, and strategic direction. It will provide perpetual trading, options, futures and portfolio margin services, and is expected to become a killer application in the derivatives market, creating a new height of multi-chain one-stop application!
Crypto Investor
