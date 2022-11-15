Global Retail And Wholesale Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Retail And Wholesale Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022”, the retail and wholesale market share is predicted to reach a value of $69.87 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2015. The global retail and wholesale market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $100.38 trillion in 2025. The global retail and wholesale market size is expected to reach $137.24 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the retailer and wholesaler market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Retail And Wholesale Market

Many e-commerce retailers started an offline store to enable customers to touch and feel products, enhance brand visibility and further drive sales. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho, New York and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker estimated to have to have increased its brick-and-mortar stores to 100 in 2018. Also, in 2019, Madison Reed, a hair care brand in America announced its plans to open 600 stores by 2024. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for the brick-and-mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.

Retail And Wholesale Market Overview

The retail and wholesale market report consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and at accessible locations.

Retailers are independent organizations involved in the distribution channel of consumer goods, they buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, and sell to the ultimate users. They sell both new and preowned products.

Wholesalers are independent organizations involved in the distribution channel of consumer goods, they buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities or to other wholesalers rather than to the end-consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Retail, Wholesale

• By Ownership: Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain, Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers

• By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global retail and wholesale market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, McKesson Corporation

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of retail and wholesale global market. The market report analyzes retail and wholesale global market size, retail and wholesale global market growth drivers, retail and wholesale global market segments, retail and wholesale global market major players, retail and wholesale global market growth across geographies, retail and wholesale global market trends and retail and wholesale global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The retail and wholesale global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

