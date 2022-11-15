Rubber Magnet Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The development in electrical and electronics industry has contributed to the growth of Rubber Magnet Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rubber Magnet Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rubber magnets have gained wide acceptance in the recent days due to their superior performance, high permeability, flexibility and adjustability features. Rubber magnets are flexible magnets which is produced with chlorinated polyethylene, and can be twisted and bent and made to any shape as required. Rubber magnets are also made with ferrite magnet powder, and therefore makes the magnetic power of rubber magnets stronger, and it does not lose the power so easily. This is driving the demand for rubber magnets from various end-use industries. The rubber magnets are flexible and therefore can be used as a semi-finished product and can be punched, slit, cut or laminated according to specific needs. These features make rubber magnet material of choice. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rubber Magnet Market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market is expected to hold the largest share in the rubber magnet market for the next few years due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and substantial domestic demand from various end-use industries.

2. Further, rising investments in R&D and product innovation is creating huge opportunity for rubber magnets.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of the rubber magnet industry decreased due to various economic restrictions.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Injection molding process segment held the significant share in the rubber magnet market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast timeframe. Injection molding is suitable for mass production and helps in saving time and thus improves the efficiency of the overall process.

2. North American region held the largest share of more than 30% in the rubber magnet market in the year 2020. The rapid increase in the growth of economy and increase in the export manufacturing activities are one of the biggest drivers of rubber magnets in the region.

3. Isotropic segment held the largest share of more than 65% in the rubber magnet market in the year 2020. Isotropic type of rubber magnets is highly elastic, flexible, and machine friendly which makes it highly preferred permanent magnet applications for both industrial use and home appliances use.

4. Motors segment held the largest share in the rubber magnet market in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The use of rubber magnets in motor is very crucial to the basic function of the motor itself. With the use of rubber magnets in motors, there is no direct contact between the motors and impeller, which helps in reducing the friction.

5. Electrical and electronics segment held the significant share in the rubber magnet market in the year 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The total sales of consumer electronics product amounted to $683 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in coming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rubber Magnet Industry are -

1. Stanford Magnets,

2. IMA Magnets,

3. Adams Magnets,

4. Arnold Magnets,

5. Beijing Zhong Ke,



