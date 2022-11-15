EasyDMARC Partners with Openprovider to Secure More Businesses from Phishing

EasyDMARC and Openprovider Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC Arno Vis, CEO of Openprovider

EasyDMARC, announced a strategic partnership with Openprovider.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the all-in-one email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Openprovider, an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company. This partnership aims to help Openprovider's customers increase domain security by protecting their emails and preventing hackers from sending phishing emails on their behalf.

Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email. Five hundred million dollars every year are scammed by phishing attacks.

"Email phishing has been recording a hockey-stick increase for the past few years",- says Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC. "Our platform has identified over 9 billion phishing emails this year. By partnering with Openprovider, we will ensure peace of mind for more businesses".

While some time ago, enterprise companies were attractive to cyberthreat actors, today, all companies, irrespective of size, are prone to email phishing. Firewall Times reports that 61% of small and medium businesses experienced a cyberattack last year.

“Security was never more important than now. Openprovider’s customers understand this, and we have initiated the decision to include EasyDMARC in our security tools portfolio”, says Arno Vis, CEO and founder of Openprovider. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with EasyDMARC and give our customers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses, the protection they have been looking for.”

About Openprovider

Openprovider is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2004 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Openprovider is one of the largest domain registrars, with 3 million domains under management. Besides offering over 2,300 unique domain extensions, Openprovider has focused strongly on expanding our security products in the past years. EasyDMARC is the latest addition to our product portfolio, which already includes SSL certificates, spam filters, Premium Anycast DNS, S/MIME certificates and Code Signing certificates. Customers are at the center of Openprovider’s business model, and we strive to build long-lasting relationships with our clients and help each of them thrive.

www.openprovider.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as AI-powered DMARC Report classification, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and Email source reputation monitoring, our system helps customers stay safe and maintain the "health" of their domains.

With offices in the US, Netherlands, and Armenia, the company delivers the most comprehensive products for anyone who strives to build the best possible defence for their email ecosystem. EasyDMARC ultimately provides peace of mind, enabling clients to focus on achieving their business objectives rather than dealing with the worries and concerns associated with cybersecurity.

www.easydmarc.com