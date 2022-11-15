Photopolymer Resin Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rapid growth of 3D printing technology and 3D-imaging has increased the demand for photopolymer resin; thereby, fueling the Photopolymer Resin Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Photopolymer Resin Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. A photopolymer or light-activated resin is a polymer that changes its properties when exposed to light, often in the ultraviolet or visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum. There is an increasing demand for photopolymer resins from the printing industry as printing technologies such as offset, flexography, gravure, and more extensively uses photopolymers in their printing plates. Furthermore, the flourishing healthcare industry, where 3D printing technology and 3D-imaging are largely employed, is also expected to act as a significant driver for the photopolymer resin industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Photopolymer Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific dominates the photopolymer resin market, owing to the increasing demand for printing inks from the packaging industry in the region for labeling and invoice of products.

2. Photo-initiators such as benzophenone, diaryliodonium salts, Pyridinium salts, and more are important additives for initiating the photopolymerization reactions.

3. Manufacturers of smartphones also use 3D printing technology for the production of smartphone parts. The demand for photopolymers is expected to expand during the forecast period, with the increasing use of 3D printing technology across different applications.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The liquid segment held a significant share in the photopolymer resin market in 2020 up to 58%. Liquid photopolymer resins are formulated to meet the stringent demands of flexographic printing and to deliver optimum elasticity, resilience, hardness, and ink transfer.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the photopolymer resin market in 2020 up to 36% and is growing at a CAGR of 21.3%, owing to the increasing government initiatives in the region, which is bolstering the growth of 3D printing technology.

3. The oligomers segment held a significant share in the photopolymer resin market in 2020. In general, many components, including binders, photoinitiators, additives, chemical agents, plasticizers, and dyes, may be present in photopolymers. Reactive intermediate molecular weight binders are molecules consisting of a few monomer units, usually dimers (two units), trimers (three units), and tetramers (four units).

4. The 3D-imaging segment held the largest share in the photopolymer resin market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 20%. Liquid photopolymers are widely used in the 3D-imaging. In printing methods, such as 3D jet printing, these polymers are used. Photopolymers are also used when printing newspapers and boxes.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Photopolymer Resin Industry are -

1. Anderson and Vreeland

2. Chemence

3. Dsm

4. Flint Group

5. Formlabs.



