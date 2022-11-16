Kids Lifestyle brand Scoobies opens first franchise store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Store

Scoobies - Australian owned, kids lifestyle brand recently launched their first-ever franchise store in Hyderabad's Sarath City Mall.

NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 4th November’22 Thursday, Scoobies launched its first-ever franchise store in Hyderabad. With this store launch, the brand embarks on a new & innovative franchising growth strategy. This franchise store also represents a historic milestone for the brand as with this store, Scoobies officially enters the south Indian market.

The store is located in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall which is currently the biggest shopping complex in Hyderabad and one of the largest in India. Scoobies standalone store is spread across a retail area of 1024 sq ft. This store follows the brand’s new avant-garde retail design. The exterior has a touch of a french styled building with magnificent windows & facade. The store also features a special photo booth wall called ‘Get Wings with Scoobies’ which is crafted to exhibit the free spirit and thinking that Scoobies aspires to provide to kids and to the generations to come.

Since its inception in 2018, Australian-owned Scoobies has made its name in India as a brand with ‘unconventional and distinctive kids' lifestyle products. The brand started with an intention to revolutionize segments of the Indian kids' market to bring them at par with global trends. Scoobies is manufacturing and bringing to India a wide range of products like school supplies, art & craft essentials, DIY kids' activities, and magnetic toys that conforms to international kids' safety standards and are trusted by Indian parents. Currently, Scoobies have 3 flagship stores in DLF Mall of India (Noida), Phoenix Marketcity (Pune) & Elante Mall (Chandigarh), and 20+ SIS stores in top retail chains like Hamleys, Crosswords, and Iconic Kids, and a presence on premium E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, FirstCry, and so on.

Commenting on the opening of the first franchise store, Kamakshi Manchanda, VP of Marketing & Alliances said “We see franchise model as one of the major steps in our offline expansion that will have a long-term impact on the brand success in the future.” She further said that “Hyderabad as a location for our first franchise store is remarkable as we were planning to venture in to South India for a long time. We feel that the location holds a huge untapped growth potential for a brand like ours.”

Christmas & New year season that is soon approaching will further give a boost to Scoobies business in Hyderabad. The Sarath City Capital store was inaugurated by the franchise partner, Dr. Divya Passani herself. She is a young woman entrepreneur who deals in kids' lifestyle products in the south. On the launch day, Divya seem enthusiastic about the new beginnings and was happy to see the great footfall on the first day itself. After successfully partnering with Scoobies, Divya said “This franchise alliance is a great deal for me. I totally align with the brand’s philosophy & business approach. I loved the idea behind Scoobies every single product and the way it connects with new & modern Indian kids. I feel there is a ALOT more that we need to do together.”

The store currently features over 500 Scoobies products including new launches to match the style of kids & parents in Hyderabad. This first-ever store in the South also gives an opportunity to the brand to analyze the market in the south. This will further help Scoobies to bring out product/s to match the regional taste of India. The adoption of this imperative franchise expansion strategy will definitely accelerate the growth & reach of Scoobies to every Indian kid & parent. It opens new doors for Scoobies to expand the horizon and partner with new retailers across the country to enable growth & prosperity for the entire industry.

