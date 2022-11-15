At 9.2 % CAGR, Luminous Paint Market Size Worth USD 20.23 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The major growth of Luminous Paint Market is due to the increase in the navigation industry for making road signs and emergency signals.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Luminous Paint Market size is forecast to reach $20.23 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026. The paint that exhibits luminescence is known as luminous paint. The paint gives off the visible light through fluorescence, phosphorescence, or radio-luminescence. Fluorescent Paint produces a color that is four times brighter than ordinary paints and leaves a coating of particles. Phosphorescent paint is a luminous product manufactured with the highest grade strontium aluminate pigments that can be recharged indefinitely by light and generate an afterglow for hours without the use of UV lights. These paints contain different radio-active and non-radio-active elements. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Luminous-Paint-Market-Research-501614



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Luminous Paint Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Luminous Paint Market owing to rapid increase in the infrastructural development projects.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Luminous Paint Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Luminous Paint Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501614



Segmental Analysis:

1. Phosphorescent Paint held the largest share of 40% in the Luminous Paint Market in 2020. The phosphorescent paint is generally known as glow-in-the-dark paints. The composition of the phosphorescent paints generally consists of silver activated zinc sulfide or doped strontium aluminate.

2. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Luminous Paint Market growing with a market share of 42% in 2020 followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing material markets globally. In APAC, China and India are driving the demand because of the new growth in transportation and infrastructure projects.

3. Zinc Sulfide Powder held the largest share of 35% in the Luminous Paint Market in the year 2020. The zinc powder sulfide has a very quick charge under the UV light source, and it can be recharged to glow for 1000 times in 10 years.

4. Emergency Sign held the largest share of 30% in the Luminous Paint Market in 2020. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) every emergency sign must be illuminated with a reliable source of light externally, internally and photo luminescent signs are all permissible.

5. Defense Industry held the largest share in the Luminous Paint Market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The rise in defense industry is due to the new type of material, products and instruments used in military & defense. The growing investment for military expenditure is rising day by day.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Luminous Paint Industry are -

1. GloNation LLC.,

2. Indra Glowtech Private Limited,

3. EverGlow NA, Inc.,

4. Rosco Laboratories,

5. Noxton Company,



Click on the following link to buy the Luminous Paint Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501614



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Paints and Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15244/paints-and-coating-market.html

B. Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Decorative-Paints-Coatings-Market-Research-500410



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062