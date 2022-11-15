Antiscalant Market size is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Antiscalant Market size is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiscalant Market size is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. The main driver of this market is the increasing demand for antiscalants from end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, mining, and water treatment due to their superior properties and cost savings. Antiscalants are becoming a popular method of cleaning and purifying water in different industries due to their ability to extend the life of RO systems. However, a major factor hindering the demand for antiscalants is environmental issues associated with the chemicals used in the formation of antiscalants.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antiscalant market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the antiscalant market, owing to the flourishing chemical industry in the region. Increasing per capita income coupled with the increasing population are the key factors driving the chemical industry in the Asia Pacific region.

2. Over the last few years, growing penetration of phosphonate-based products into scaling and membrane systems would have a positive effect on the growth of the demand for antiscalant for wastewater treatment.

3. Rapid urbanization and rising industrialization have contributed to an increased need for energy and cost-effective clean water supply solutions. As antiscalants act as a cost-effective solution for wastewater treatment and coal gasification plants, this will further drive the product demand.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Antiscalant Market Segment Analysis - By Product : Phosphonates segment held the largest share in the antiscalants market in 2020, as it is widely used for water treatment solutions using corrosion and scale inhibitors, as well as iron sequestrants. By integrating multiple functions in one molecule, phosphonates provide efficacy at low concentrations. These are also utilized in the manufacture of bleaching agents as a stabilizer. Phosphonates antiscalants are oxidized by hydrogen peroxide and ozone. Higher phosphonate oxidation results from the coordination of the phosphonate with dissolved calcium ions.

2. Antiscalant Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry : Oil & gas industry held the largest share in the antiscalant market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Antiscalant is used at various stages in oil and gas industry, from the extraction of crude oil to its refining. According to the International Monetary Fund, by 2023, oil demand will reach 104.7 mb/d, up by 6.9 mb/d from 2017. According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, in U.S and Canada, a total of $791 billion investments in new oil and gas infrastructure will be made from 2018 to 2035.

3. Antiscalant Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the antiscalant market in 2020, up to 30%, owning to the rising chemical industry, the increasing reach of oil & gas exploration and production and the availability of low-cost labor in the region. The increasing population and per capita income are increasing the chemical industry in the region. According to the European Chemical Industry Council or Cefic, with €1,198 billion in 2018, China was the largest chemical producer in the world, contributing 35.8% of global chemical sales in 2018.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antiscalant industry are:

1. Clariant AG,

2. Kemira Oyj,

3. General Electric Co.,

4. The Dow Chemicals,

5. Solvay SA.

