Dehydrated Green Beans Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rise in the Adoption of freeze-drying technology has enhanced the growth of the Dehydrated Green Beans Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Dehydrated Green Beans Market size is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Dehydrated green beans are a healthy alternative to potato chips and are low in calories, fat, and sodium and high in fiber. The rapid rise in consumer focus on healthy choices and subsequent dietary assessments has paved the way for advances in healthy and wholesome foods. Dehydrated vegetables are being perceived to be the perfect fit for the young population for meeting nutritional requirements and an ideal convergence of health, taste, and convenience. French beans and string beans are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing demand for dehydrated vegetables in healthy snack products. The rise in the adoption of freeze-drying technologies for dehydrating vegetables, and the growing availability of dehydrated green beans in various forms are contributing to the growth of the Dehydrated Green Beans Market.

The robust focus on developing dehydrated vegetables for various applications based on the tastes of the consumers are some of the factors driving the Dehydrated Green Beans Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Dehydrated-Green-Beans-Market-Research-511087

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of dehydrated green beans for healthy snacks in the United States.

2. Moreover, the increasing demand for French beans and string beans is further propelling the demand for Dehydrated Green Beans. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop dehydrated vegetables for various applications.

3. The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Dehydrated Green Beans Market. However, the lack of adequate storage and preservation is one of the major factors impeding the Dehydrated Green Beans market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Dehydrated Green Beans Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511087

Segmental Analysis:

1. Freeze Drying is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for freeze-drying technology for French beans and the rise in investment by the key players to develop advanced freeze-drying technologies.

2. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the advancements in technology and the growing adoption of dehydrated vegetables on online channels. According to the latest Gallup poll, 9% of consumers in the United States buy grocers online at least once a month.

3. The Dehydrated Green Beans market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the rise in the demand for French beans and string beans, and the rise in awareness about the health benefits of dehydrated vegetables.

4. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average production of snap green beans in the United States each year is almost 800,000 tons. Green beans are the third most popular vegetable grown in backyard gardens in the country, after peppers and tomatoes.

5. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Freeze Drying Technology has the ability to reduce the moisture content of vegetables and grains to 5.19% from 90.02% of fresh vegetables and grains. Freeze Drying is one of the most widely used technology for converting liquid food products into powdered and dried forms.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dehydrated Green Beans industry are -

1. Garlico Industries Ltd

2. BC Foods

3. HSDL Innovative Private Limited

4. Colin Ingredients

5. Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

Click on the following link to buy the Dehydrated Green Beans Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511087

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Soybean Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18471/soybean-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. Dried Vegetable Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Dried-Vegetable-Market-Research-511107

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062