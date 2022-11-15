20 Police officers begins three weeks training on basic investigation level II

Some of the course participant

AC Crime and Intelligence Ms Patricia Leta give her remarks

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have commenced three weeks training of Basic Investigation Course Level (BICL) 2, on Monday 14 November 2022 at the Rove Police Headquarters.

The 20 participants selected have already completed the BICL 1 and are from the Criminal Investigation Department from Honiara City which include White River, Central Police and Naha and in Guadalcanal Province, Henderson and Tetere and Central Province.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says, “BICL2 is a step closer to the detective qualifying course as far as RSIPF academy investigations career pathway policy is concerned.”

AC Patricia Leta adds, “The CID career pathway has 3 levels and this is the second level. Each stage has its competency assessment and the successful completion of each Level is the prerequisite of the next Level.”

AC Leta says, “This BICL2 is like an introduction to investigation aiming to equip investigators with investigation and skills. It is aimed to develop future best skilful investigators to work in the field of investigation. Each officer has to be assessed based on competency.”

Ms. Leta also adds, “During and after this course participants will acquire in-depth knowledge and skills on investigation. Officers are required to share your knowledge and skills with other officers.”

She says, “The RSIPF is sincerely grateful and thanks RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) for funding the training and for their ongoing support in ensuring that investigators are upskilled in the field of investigation.”

-RSIPF Press