Monthly Socks Subscription Service Makes the Perfect Christmas Gift - SOCK GEEKS
We believe this is the best socks subscription service in the UK right now. We don’t make ordinary socks we only send our subscribers the quirkiest, most original designs. ”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personality-Matched Socks Delivered Right to Your Door Once a Month
— ALINA LUIZA - CEO
Sock subscription retailer Sock Geeks is launching its latest promotion just in time for Christmas. And it’s already proving a big hit among consumers.
The established e-commerce brand is making its latest ranges available as part of a year-long sock subscription in the UK. A presentation box is sent to the lucky recipient once a month — which includes a sock design that represents the wearer’s personality.
Made to an exceptionally high standard and designed for comfort, the socks in the range make ideal gifts for everyone from grandfathers to busy executives.
Labeled as “The Gift That Keeps Giving”, these unique gift sets are perfect for consumers looking for gifts that are a little unusual and out of the ordinary.
With Christmas fast approaching, the team at Sock Geeks is preparing for an avalanche of orders. The premise of a funky sock subscription is a relatively new one, so it’s being regarded as an original festive gift idea for people in search of something quirky and thoughtful. And that means demand is expected to be huge.
The idea behind this novel approach to sock buying is simple yet lots of fun. The recipient starts the subscription by taking a personality quiz. The footwear gurus at Sock Geeks then assess the answers and link the subscriber to a personality profile.
A distinctive, personality-matched pair of high-quality socks is then sent to the subscriber once a month. And because they don’t know exactly what’s coming until it arrives at their door, the lucky recipients get a nice surprise — every time.
Sock Geeks also provide a guarantee with every pair of socks they send out. If the recipient doesn’t like them, they can send them back and receive a free replacement.
With a selection of unique and eye-catching sock ranges — such as “Dots, Dashes and Spaces” and “The Old Tech Collection” — to choose from, there’s something for every possible personality.
Alina Luiza is the CEO of Sock Geeks, and she believes the Sock Geeks subscription box could be one of the most sought-after Christmas gifts of 2022.
She said: “We believe this is the best socks subscription service in the UK right now. We don’t make ordinary socks — we only send our subscribers the quirkiest, most original designs. Our wonderful socks have bags of personality, just like the people who wear them.
“Socks always make a great Christmas gift. But too many people buy plain generic-looking products that lack flair and character. We wanted to match the socks with the person, which is why we developed our personality quiz.
“And we want everyone to take part, whether they’re buying or browsing. The initial quiz is free, and you can choose whether you’re completing it for yourself or someone you know.
“The customer chooses from a range of images that best represents their personality. We then provide a brief summary of their character traits along with the socks we believe complement their personality.
“This is what makes us unique. The best gifts require deep thought, and they always have an underlying meaning. Because our socks are matched to the recipient’s personality, they mean something special when they arrive.”
Sock Geeks are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for their monthly sock subscription in the UK. As a result, customers are being urged to sign up as quickly as possible. A pre-Christmas rush is expected, and there are only so many funky socks to go around.
As well as a funky sock subscription, Sock Geeks also sell gift sets, which also make ideal Christmas gifts. And customers can buy individual pairs from the extensive range available on the Sock Geeks website. All the socks sold by the UK-based firm come in an attractive presentation box or in a HANDMADE CHRISTMAS CRACKER, a personality card, a welcome letter, and a very bad joke about socks.
About Sock Geeks
Sock Geeks is the UK’s premier funky sock subscription company in Southampton. With a series of positive customer reviews and a Reviews.io rating of 4.8 (rated Excellent), the brand already has a proven track record of success. Specializing in completely original designs, this relatively online retailer has developed a reputation for excellent customer service and high-quality products. Sock Geeks is home to hundreds of socks, which can be bought individually, as three-pack gift sets, or as part of a 12-month subscription.
Contact Sock Geeks
All media inquiries should be emailed to harry@sockgeeks.co.uk
Website: https://www.sockgeeks.co.uk/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sockgeeks/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sockgeeks/
alina costrasel
ASD BUSINESS GROUP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Sock Geeks Sock Subscription