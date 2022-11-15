Europe Green Cement Market To Reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 11.81%

Europe Green Cement Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Green Cement Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Europe green cement market reached a value of US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.81% during 2022-2027. Green cement is a binding and adhesive agent that is considered an important ingredient in the construction industry. It is a cleaner alternative to traditional cement produced using industrial by-products, such as recycled concrete, slag and quarrying and mining wastes. It is produced with the help of a carbon-negative manufacturing process that aids in minimizing harmful emissions, making it eco-friendly. It significantly provides better functionality than conventionally used cement and requires fewer natural materials during production, hence reducing waste levels. As a result, it is widely utilized in sustainable architectural programs for the construction of structural columns, buildings, bridges and dams.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-green-cement-market/requestsample

Market Demand:

One of the key factors driving the market in Europe is the growing focus on sustainable development. Along with this, the rising implications of the governments towards building eco-friendly infrastructure is further supporting the demand for green cement. This can be attributed to the increasing construction of offices, shopping malls, hospitals and theatres across the region. In response to the escalating demand, numerous leading players are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to improve the manufacturing technology of green cement, which in turn is providing a thrust to the market. Besides, the growing number of green buildings as a result of green initiatives has led to the growing utilization of green cement, thereby impacting the market favorably.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Repots: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-green-cement-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fly Ash-Based

• Slag-Based

• Limestone-Based

• Silica Fume-Based

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Infrastructure

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-telemedicine-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-food-service-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-pharmaceutical-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-interior-design-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.