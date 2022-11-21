Happily.ai launches ‘MyCulture’: a science-backed assessment tool designed to analyze culture fit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Happily.ai, a one-of-a-kind employee engagement platform that combines people science and gamification to facilitate new employee experiences at work, has announced the launch of its latest product ‘MyCulture’. MyCulture is a Science-backed assessment tool designed to analyze culture fit.
This tool allows managers to remove guesswork, intuition, and bias and use data and insights to make better hiring decisions that benefit their culture. Building culture starts at hiring, with this new product Happily tackles the core areas of culture fit assessments; values, culture profile and acceptable behaviors. Reports are generated for each candidate to help understand areas of fit and misalignment.
Soft skills, specifically empathy and leadership are critical for employee happiness, well-being, and business success. To reduce soft skill gaps in the workplace, assessing a candidate's soft skills during the hiring phase is essential. Asking situation-based interview questions, observing their communication habits, and checking references are best practices.
Speaking on the update, Tareef Jafferi, CEO and Founder at Happily.ai, said, “We understand that the cost of a bad hire is high and detrimental to team dynamics, while a great hire elevates a team towards high engagement and performance. It’s great to see companies prioritize culture-building by being proactive and data-driven, and we’re committed to making this process easy.”
In light of this launch, Happily.ai is offering a free one year subscription to MyCulture with access to unlimited candidate assessments.
Confirm your Happily subscription by 22 December 2022 to gain access.
For more information, please visit:
https://happily.ai/winter-promo
About Happily
Our mission at Happily is to create a happier, more engaged, and rewarding workplace. We bring together better engagement, feedback, and recognition and we use artificial intelligence to drive insights and personalized coaching for people managers.
We provide our clients with tools to create better engagement. Insights are provided in real-time to managers, HR, and leadership and focus on helping teams solve problems, improve, and be more productive.
Our apps are available for iOS and Android, and our insights are accessible via email and through a web app (my.happily.ai). We bring the best practices for engaging teams to help companies improve retention, customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and much more.
About DHA Siamwalla Ltd.
Established in 1907, DHA Siamwalla Ltd. (DHAS) is ranked as the oldest and largest stationery company in Thailand. We are proud to be the leading stationery and office supplier in the Thai Market and are brand owners of Elephant, Elfen, Master Art, Quantum, Renaissance, and Artifact to name a few. We have also achieved Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2008 quality accreditation.
DHAS has a business unit dedicated to digital products & services that span from digital marketing and e-commerce to new tech product development. The tech product development team focuses on solving high impact organizational problems -- Happily is one such outcome.
Narges Saberi Najafi
This tool allows managers to remove guesswork, intuition, and bias and use data and insights to make better hiring decisions that benefit their culture. Building culture starts at hiring, with this new product Happily tackles the core areas of culture fit assessments; values, culture profile and acceptable behaviors. Reports are generated for each candidate to help understand areas of fit and misalignment.
Soft skills, specifically empathy and leadership are critical for employee happiness, well-being, and business success. To reduce soft skill gaps in the workplace, assessing a candidate's soft skills during the hiring phase is essential. Asking situation-based interview questions, observing their communication habits, and checking references are best practices.
Speaking on the update, Tareef Jafferi, CEO and Founder at Happily.ai, said, “We understand that the cost of a bad hire is high and detrimental to team dynamics, while a great hire elevates a team towards high engagement and performance. It’s great to see companies prioritize culture-building by being proactive and data-driven, and we’re committed to making this process easy.”
In light of this launch, Happily.ai is offering a free one year subscription to MyCulture with access to unlimited candidate assessments.
Confirm your Happily subscription by 22 December 2022 to gain access.
For more information, please visit:
https://happily.ai/winter-promo
About Happily
Our mission at Happily is to create a happier, more engaged, and rewarding workplace. We bring together better engagement, feedback, and recognition and we use artificial intelligence to drive insights and personalized coaching for people managers.
We provide our clients with tools to create better engagement. Insights are provided in real-time to managers, HR, and leadership and focus on helping teams solve problems, improve, and be more productive.
Our apps are available for iOS and Android, and our insights are accessible via email and through a web app (my.happily.ai). We bring the best practices for engaging teams to help companies improve retention, customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and much more.
About DHA Siamwalla Ltd.
Established in 1907, DHA Siamwalla Ltd. (DHAS) is ranked as the oldest and largest stationery company in Thailand. We are proud to be the leading stationery and office supplier in the Thai Market and are brand owners of Elephant, Elfen, Master Art, Quantum, Renaissance, and Artifact to name a few. We have also achieved Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2008 quality accreditation.
DHAS has a business unit dedicated to digital products & services that span from digital marketing and e-commerce to new tech product development. The tech product development team focuses on solving high impact organizational problems -- Happily is one such outcome.
Narges Saberi Najafi
Happily.ai
narges@happily.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Happily Product Tour Video