Anti-Jamming Market Size to Hit US$6.8 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 12.99% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Anti-Jamming Market is projected to grow $6.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.99% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-jamming Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 12.99% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $6.8 billion by 2027. Anti-jamming technology is used to protect global positioning system (GPS) receivers against interference and intentional jamming. GPS receivers are protected from interference and intentional jamming by anti-jamming. The GPS signal is feeble by the time it reaches the earth's surface and is vulnerable to being overwhelmed by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. The growing demand from various verticals to eliminate GPS jamming in order to receive proper signals is propelling the growth of the Anti-Jamming Market. Furthermore, the expanding use of GPS Anti-Jamming systems across the military, as military activity is constantly dependent on satellite services to get correct communication, position, and timing has resulted in increased use of the jammer, resulting in growth in the Anti-Jamming Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-jamming Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Nulling Techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The most prevalent anti-jamming technology used to combat GPS jamming threats is nulling, and this is accelerating global market growth.

2. During the forecast period, the Military segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the global Anti-jamming market. In the military, GPS technology is used to run missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payloads, soldier radios, and other applications, which will increase the demand for anti-jamming technology.

3. In 2021, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 35% in the Anti-jamming market. Regional tensions among numerous nations with some of the greatest defense budgets are fuelling the region's demand for anti-jamming equipment. China and India spend the most on defense in the area.

4. The market is primarily driven by an alarming growth in armed conflicts, violence, and terrorism around the world. Furthermore, the growing requirement for military modernization to improve national security is propelling market expansion.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505058

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Technology, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into Nulling Techniques, Civilian Techniques, and Beam Steering Techniques. The Nulling Techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

2. By End-User, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into Military and Civilian. During the forecast period, the Military segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the global Anti-jamming market.

3. By Geography, Anti-jamming Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. In 2021, APAC accounted for the largest market share of 35% in the Anti-jamming market. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-rising economies, as well as technologically advanced economies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-jamming industry are -

1. Raytheon Technologies Corp

2. Hexagon

3. Thales Group

4. L3Harris Technologies

5. BAE Systems (UK)

Click on the following link to buy the Anti-jamming Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505058

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. 3D Animation Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/3d-Animation-Market-Research-500902

B. Next Generation Battery in Automotive Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18198/next-generation-battery-in-automotive-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062