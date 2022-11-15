North America Smart TV Market Share 2022: Size (US$ 119.2 Billion by 2027), Growth (CAGR 14.97%), Trends, Price & Report

North America Smart TV Market

The North America smart TV market size reached US$ 51.3 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 119.2 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.97% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Smart TV Industry Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Smart TV Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The North America smart TV market size reached US$ 51.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 119.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.97% during 2022-2027. A smart television (TV) is an internet-enabled TV integrated with interactive web features. It enables the users to stream videos and music, access compatible media content stored on the computer, play games and browse the web. Smart TV includes voice control functions, online streaming applications, media players and a user-friendly interface. It can also connect with wireless input devices, such as keyboards, smartphones and tablets, to enhance usability and control. In comparison to the traditional televisions, smart TVs are equipped with built-in software and application that runs over-the-top content (OTT) and on-demand streaming media.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-smart-tv-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The North America smart TV market is primarily being driven by the increasing viewership of online content and the development of advanced entertainment technologies. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and voice control features that assist in language recognition and offer improved user experience, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the significant penetration of high-speed internet and utilization of smart devices among consumers, are anticipated to drive the market growth across the region.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-smart-tv-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

• 4K UHD TV

• HD TV

• Full HD TV

• 8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 45 Inches

• 46 to 55 Inches

• 56 to 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

• Flat

• Curved

Breakup by Technology:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

• Android

• Roku

• WebOS

• Tizen OS

• iOS

• MyHomeScreen

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Commercial Greenhouse Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2716168/commercial-greenhouse-market-2022-2027-worth-us-53-7-billion

• Machine Tools Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725566/machine-tools-market-2022-2027-worth-us-123-billion-cagr

• Online Video Platform Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725582/online-video-platform-market-2022-2027-worth-us-1-613-million

• Kraft Paper Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725597/kraft-paper-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-07-during

• Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2726098/computational-fluid-dynamics-cfd-market-2022-2027-worth-us

• Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Research Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2726103/electronic-shelf-label-esl-market-2022-2027-worth-us

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.