Travel Radar .com lets those who prefer layovers save a quick buck

Vancouver BC and Seattle WA based flight search engine Travel Radar's new hot tool Magic Fare might brighten up a thrifty traveler's day.

— Ali Bayat CEO of Travel Radar

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight comparison websites are becoming increasingly popular amongst travelers, especially those looking to save a quick buck. One such comparison website is flight search engine Travel Radar, founded by Ali Bayat.

Based in Vancouver BC with an extra office in Seattle WA, USA, Travel Radar is no stranger to the travel industry. After all, Ali had earlier founded Zendegi, a middle eastern-centric flight search engine ten years ago under UAE-registered holding company Zendegi Ltd.

The difference between Zendegi and Travel Radar is that while the former is a product for Middle east, the latter caters to a more global audience, said Alison Brown, Marketing Manager, Travel Radar. Having different target markets also mean that the two search engines work with different agencies and suppliers, he added.

Magic Fare

One new feature from Travel Radar is its Magic Fare option. The company claims that this feature will allow travelers to save “a lot of money”, especially if they are okay with layovers.

We decided to compare Travel Radar to competitors Skyscanner and Kayak. To make sure all other variables are the same, we used the same dates (20 October – 5 November) and chose ‘Economy’ for all three search engines.

Travel Radar’s Magic Fare rendered me impressed with the cheapest result — a final price of US$1,190. The most expensive result, on the other hand, came from Kayak, which showed me a S$2,131 (US$1,704.39) result.

Upon deciding to book a particular route, users will be redirected to the travel agency’s payment page, where they can pay via credit card.



