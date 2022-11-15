Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Size to Hit US$2.2 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market is Poised to Receive Upswing Owing to Consistent Research and Development Activities.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market size was valued at $1.6 billion by 2020 and is anticipated to reach $2.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market growth rate is attributed to the rising focus on research and developmental activities. Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a type of chronic neuromuscular autoimmune disease that causes arm and leg weakness in the skeletal muscles. Symptoms of myasthenia gravis are double vision, facial paralysis, trouble walking, dropping eyelids. Tests such as the repeated nerve stimulation test, blood test for antibodies, edrophonium test, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging tests are used to diagnose this disease (MRI). The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market with a share of 37.2% in the year 2020.

2. The factors such as rising adoption of immunotherapies, the approval of promising drugs, the emergence of biologics, and increasing awareness of rare diseases are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market.

3. Rapidly rising population with myasthenia gravis in emerging countries and serving the untapped geriatric population with autoimmune disease creates lucrative opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Segment Analysis - By Treatment Type: On the contrary, cloud-based segment of graft substitute type is anticipated to witness significant growth rate of 8.1% along the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing usage technical solutions, such as Myasthenia Gravis Treatment and analytical sources, strengthened healthcare institutions and services, the modernization of operations and approaches.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By End Use: The clinics are poised to hold the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the facts that growing need for specialized treatments, a lot of patients are preferring specialty clinics for rapid diagnosis and effective MG treatment.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is the major region dominating the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the high adoption of immunotherapies and monoclonal antibodies, increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenario, resulting in patient compliance over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment industry are -

1. Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

2. Grifols SA

3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

4. Novartis AG

5. Pfizer, Inc.

