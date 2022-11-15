Ultrasound Device Market Size to Hit US$9.1 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in the Adoption of Ultrasound-guided Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy Driving Growth of the Ultrasound Device Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Ultrasound Device Market size is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasound is an imaging modality that provides cross-sectional images of the body by utilizing high-frequency sound waves. The rise in the demand for Doppler imaging tests, increasing adoption of ultrasound devices for the treatment of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, rise in the demand for handheld devices for nondestructive testing, and growing investment by the key players to develop advanced handheld ultrasound devices are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Ultrasound Device Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ultrasound Device Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Ultrasound Device Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of handheld ultrasonic devices for home healthcare and remote patient monitoring.

2. The increase in the adoption of handheld devices for nondestructive testing in developed nations is driving the Handheld Ultrasound Devices segment. However, the stringent government regulations for the approval of products is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Ultrasound Device Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ultrasound Device Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ultrasound Device Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: The growing demand for Doppler imaging techniques is driving the growth of the Ultrasound Device Market. The Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of physical therapists to treat chronic pain and also to promote tissue healing and the rise in the product launches by key players.

Ultrasound Device Market Segment Analysis - By Portability: The Handheld Ultrasound Devices segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of handheld devices for nondestructive testing and the rise in the investment by the key players to develop advanced handheld devices.

Ultrasound Device Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The rise in the demand for Doppler imaging tests is driving the growth of the Ultrasound Device Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of ultrasound devices for the treatment of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy and growing investment by the key players to develop advanced ultrasound devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultrasound Device industry are -

1. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

2. Analogic Corporation

3. GE Healthcare

4. SonaCare Medical

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

