Nonwovens Market size is forecast to reach US$55.1 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Nonwovens Market size is forecast to reach US$55.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonwovens Market size is forecast to reach US$55.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. The development of the nonwoven market is endorsed to the rise in demand for nonwoven products and solutions for hygiene, medical, construction, and filtration applications. On the other hand, the nonwoven market is gaining high traction in certain areas like polylactic acid biodegradable fiber for its antibacterial and skin friendly nature use in medical industry, nonwoven floor covers for its flame retardancy and Liquid repellency, polyethylene nonwoven is a popular choice for outdoor furniture fabric and geotextiles applications. Nonwoven fabrics are sheet or web structures that are mechanically, thermally, or chemically bound together by entangling fiber or filaments (and by perforating films). Nonwovens provide extensive properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, filtering, bacterial barriers, and sterility, owing to upsurge in its demand. Several regulations have been enforced for the production of and use of nonwovens in various end-use industries. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of spunbond nonwovens in food packaging (FDA). Spunbond nonwovens have also been approved for use in medical and healthcare applications by the FDA and European regulators. Such regulations are accelerating the growth of the nonwovens industry during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nonwovens market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the nonwovens market. Increased demand for medical and adult incontinence products in the region has stemmed from the region's aging population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, which is expected to boost the market growth.

2. Nonwovens are extensively used in medical and healthcare applications to provide decent protection against biological agents. They are gradually replacing traditional materials in the healthcare sector, which is also positively affecting the market growth.

3. However, frequent price fluctuation of raw materials such as polyester and polypropylene may hamper the growth of the nonwoven market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Nonwovens Market Segment Analysis – By Fiber Type : The staple fiber segment held the largest share of 66.9% by revenue in the nonwovens market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. Fiber makers are responding to increased environmental awareness among end customers by marketing the environmental sustainability of their products such as biodegradable sources like cellulose, or recyclable options such as polyester. Polyester staple, in both virgin and recycled forms, now accounts for more than half (58%) of the man-made fibers and 36% of the overall staple fiber consumed by nonwovens.

2. Nonwovens Market Segment Analysis – By Material : The polypropylene segment held the largest share in the nonwovens market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. Polypropylene is the leading raw material globally used for manufacturing nonwoven fabrics and this is due mostly to the many different advantages and chemical properties it offers.

3. Nonwovens Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The wipes segment held the largest share in the nonwovens market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. Due to the coronavirus pandemic globally, the demand for disinfectant wipes of all types and categories witnessed a tremendous demand, that even the manufacturers could not produce enough supplies to match the demand. This generational event has catapulted the nonwoven wipes category into a recession-proof product category as the health and hygiene awareness among consumers has been altered forever.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nonwovens industry are:

1. Freundenberg Group,

2. Johns Manville,

3. Shandong Taipeng Environmental Protection Material Co. Ltd.,

4. Avintiv Inc.,

5. Kavlon Filter Products Co.

