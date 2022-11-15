Supply Chain Analytics Market to Reach US$ 15.6 Billion by 2022-2027

Supply Chain Analytics Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Supply Chain Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global supply chain analytics market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.89% during 2022-2027.

Supply chain analytics refers to a technological solution that collects data and information to provide insights into logistics performance at the procurement, processing, and distribution levels of a product. They assist in risk management, increasing planning accuracy, enhancing order management, streamlining procurement, and increasing return on investment (ROI). They also help maintain inventory records, increase productivity, and standardize different processes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising usage of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for supply chain analytics around the world. In addition, the thriving e-commerce industry is driving the adoption of supply chain analytics to provide real-time information on warehouse management and delivery. Apart from this, industry players are integrating supply chain analytics services with advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). This, in turn, is impelling the growth of the market.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Supplier Performance Analytics

Spend and Procurement Analytics

Inventory Analytics

Transportation and Logistics Analytics

Services

Professional

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Axway

Capgemini SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor Inc (Koch Industries Inc.)

Kinaxis Inc

Manhattan Associates Inc

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

