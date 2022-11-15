Women's Health App Market Size to Hit US$1,000 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Women's Health App Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Women’s Health App Market size is estimated to reach $ 1,000 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over 2021-2026. Women’s health app are offering various health related services that are available in smartphones and tablet PCs. Women’s health app provides all the information for menstrual health and also used for pregnancy tracking. Rising usage of mobile phones, growing consumer’s interest in connected health and wellness solutions and rising advancement in technology are the major factors driving the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Women’s Health App Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020 North America dominated the Women’s Health App Market owing to increasing adoption of advanced technology and rising awareness of health among women.

2. Rising usage of mobile phones and growing consumer’s interest in connected health and wellness solutions are likely to aid in the market growth of the Women’s Health App.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Women’s Health App Market report.

4. Lack of Regulation is set to create hurdles for the Women’s Health App Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Women’s Health App Market Segment Analysis - By Type: The Menstrual Health segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is owing to rising awareness among women’s regarding the importance of menstrual health and increasing incidence of menstrual health related disorders. The Fitness and Nutrition segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% for the period 2021-2026.

Women’s Health App Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The smart phones segment registers for the highest market share in 2020. According to Global System for Mobile Communication Association in 2020, about 3.8 billion of people are using smartphones which is about 48.46% that increases the growth of this segment.

Women’s Health App Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: According to National Institute of Health, about 58.2% of mobile phone users have health related app in 2020 which increases the demand of health app and are contributing to the rise in market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing awareness about women’s fitness and improving innovative technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Women’s Health App industry are -

1. Flo

2. Clue

3. Apple Inc.

4. Eve

5. Tracker

