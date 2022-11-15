Skilled Nursing Facility Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Skilled Nursing Facility Market is Poised to Receive Upswing Owing to a Substantial Increase in the Geriatric Population Across The Globe.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Skilled Nursing Facility Market size was valued at $298.2 billion by 2020, and is anticipated to reach $520.5 billion by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Skilled Nursing Facility market growth rate is attributed to the rise in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing chronic diseases and age-associated diseases creating new healthcare opportunities. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. is fueling the growth of the industry, along with a large ageing population base. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Skilled Nursing Facility Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Skilled Nursing Facility Market with a share of 37.16% in the year 2020.

2. The factors such as rise in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing chronic diseases are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Skilled Nursing Facility Market.

3. Reimbursement rate pressures or the introduction of new payment systems is to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Skilled Nursing Facility Market Segment Analysis - By Facility Type: Freestanding SNFs offer 24-hour skilled nursing and personal care and are more affordable compared to hospital-based facilities. Furthermore, increased Medicare payments are poised boost the market growth. According to MedPAC Medicare Payment Policy, in 2017, the average Medicare margin for freestanding SNFs was 11.2%.

Skilled Nursing Facility Market Segment Analysis - By Ownership Type: Skilled Nursing Facility market in 2020 owing to the fact that for-profit facility emphasizes maximizing profits for owners and shareholders as well as looks to stabilize the delivery of high-quality care and treatment all the while ensuring financial ability in an increasingly competitive environment.

Skilled Nursing Facility Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Skilled Nursing Facility market with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the an increased awareness about the significance of skilled nursing care services, infrastructural development, provision of reimbursement coverage, and a well-defined regulatory framework are driving the market’s growth over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Skilled Nursing Facility industry are -

1. Lincare, Inc.

2. Golden Living

3. Emeritus Corporation

4. Genesis Healthcare

5. Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

