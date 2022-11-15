Hemp CBD Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Its Use As A Biofuel Will Save Much Time For The Development of Biodiesel Driving The Hemp CBD Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Hemp CBD Market size is estimated at $1.7 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is cultivated primarily for industrial use. It can be used to produce a wide variety of products like medical marijuana. The Hemp CBD Industry is growing attributed to the increasing acceptance of refined CBD products, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana and marijuana-derived products for various medical applications. CBD-derived products are being produced for health and wellness purposes by a number of industries, including pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hemp CBD Market highlights the following areas -

1. The increased consumption of hemp-based products owing to their numerous health benefits and increased incidences of diseases such as epilepsy and other sleep disorders is driving the development are likely to contribute to the growth of the Hemp CBD industry.

2. Geographically, Asia Pacific Hemp CBD Market held the largest revenue share of 38% in 2020 owing to an increased healthcare spending by a larger population base in this region.

3. The growing acceptance of refined CBD products coupled with the increasing legalization of marijuana and medical marijuana-derived products for various medical applications fuel the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Hemp CBD Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Hemp CBD Market Segment Analysis - By Type: Hemp fiber is majorly used in the textile and pulp & paper industry, owing to its long and robust nature. Furthermore, being a renewable source material obtained from Cannabis sativa plant, its use has been growing in many diverse industries such as building, animal bedding, agriculture, furniture, and car.

Hemp CBD Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: Increasing customer awareness about the benefits of consuming hemp-based products is driving the demand for its application in food and beverages. Pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Hemp CBD Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The growing number of hospital pharmacies along with rising number of incidences such as cancer, sclerosis, diabetes, and others across the region drives the development. The newfound government policies supporting the industry, lowest cannabidiol production costs, and unique large-scale manufacturing infrastructure and expertise are expected to generate lucrative growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hemp CBD industry are -

1. GenCanna

2. Marijuana Company of America Inc.

3. HempFlax BV

4. Ecofibre

5. Hempco

