Voice-Over Agency Impressive Talent Acquires Timber & Chase

Agency looks forward to continuing Timber & Chase’s reputation for excellent customer care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impressive Talent, a prestigious voice-over agency, is thrilled to announce it has acquired the Timber & Chase agency in Portland, Oregon. The move comes after the retirement of Timber & Chase senior agent Steve Divine, one of the most talented people in the industry. Impressive Talent looks forward to working with current Timber & Chase clients.

As a result of the recent acquisition of Timber & Chase, Impressive Talent will now be positioned as a top-producing agency. It is currently inviting the Timber & Chase roster to join its team to create one of the nation's largest talent pools. Impressive Talent's primary focus is ensuring 100 percent customer satisfaction with every job booking. This has been a signature trait of Timber & Chase, and Divine and Impressive Talent intends to carry on this legacy of amazing care for its clients.

Impressive Talent was created in the Washington, D.C., area with the goal of being a fair and reputable agent for voice-over talent, actors, and models. Since its inception, Impressive Talent has been constantly expanding its client base and global reach. The company provides voice-over casting and is built on the premise that no one should have to pay to hear auditions. It also offers actors, models, hosts, spokespeople, entertainers, DJs, and crew to serve all production needs.

"Today, our talented voice-over artists provide a wide range of languages, dialects, and accents to meet the needs of today's diverse marketplace. We are proud to have been recognized with three SOVAS awards in 2021, highlighting our achievements in talent management, commercial copywriting, and casting direction," said Lisa Ristau, Agent Owner of Impressive Talent. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality voice-over services available."

For more information and to search talent or seek representation, visit impressivetalent.com.

Lisa Ristau
Impressive Talent
+1 240-271-4499
Info@impressivetalent.com

