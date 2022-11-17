Submit Release
J-Man, Host of Weed and Whiskey News interviews Veteran Robert Head, in a thought-provoking and informative session

Robert Head strongly advocates for the legalization of cannabis for veterans to help them with mental health and PTSD

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J-Man, the host of Weed and Whiskey News, a news platform catering to the Cannabis and Spirit industry, recently interviewed Robert Head, a US-Army veteran. Head, who represents Hemp for Victory, strongly advocated for the legalization of Cannabis to help Veterans struggling with mental health issues and PTSD.

“The women & men in the US Military protect us, and they provide our freedom, allowing news platforms like ours to exist. We made a donation to Hemp for Victory, and we encourage others to do the same. Think of your contribution as an investment in the people that protect America”, Jerry (“J-Man”) Joyner stated.

The health and well-being of veterans are a priority, and cannabis can serve a medical purpose for veterans as it helps with symptoms. The interview with Robert Head which aired on Veterans Day November 11th, 2022, is a thought-provoking piece that offers information while also showcasing his passion as he talks about the use of cannabis for veterans.

“We’re honored to have US Army veteran Robert Head with Hemp for Victory featured in our interview. My Dad was a career soldier, a First Sgt in the Army, and was awarded the silver star, four bronze stars, and three purple hearts during the Vietnam war, and it makes me so proud to be able to play a small part in helping our veterans,” continues Joyner.

Weed and Whiskey News is creating a strong niche for itself – the short format news provides bite-sized information to readers and keeps them updated with the latest in the cannabis and spirits space. The platform also provides information on upcoming brands, strains, the latest technology, medical advancements in this field, and legislation-related news.

A new episode is dropped every Friday at 4.20 PM. Listeners can watch full episodes on https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv.

Anel Bulbul, CEO
Weed And Whiskey TV
+1 907-570-2364
Anel@weedandwhiskey.tv

