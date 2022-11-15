Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Share Worth US$348.2 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries has been a key market propeller.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market size is estimated to reach $348.2 Million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sodium bicarbonate food grade is a white crystalline powder, which has been actively used across the food and beverage industries owing to its chemical properties. Sodium bicarbonate has also been revered as baking soda, especially in the Food and Beverages domain, and is obsessively used in making baked products such as cakes-pies-biscuits-and various bread. Furthermore, sodium bicarbonate has been gaining immense traction and use in the medicinal fields, such as that for its use as a natural antacid.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s sodium bicarbonate food grade market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust chemical companies, which allows it to be an attributable factor for global demand. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the robust growth seen in the region, particularly in the food processing industry which widely utilizes sodium bicarbonates.

2. An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries has been a key market propeller. However, the limiting aspect of causing ill-medical side effects to having hampered the overall growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Source : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the source can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. Organic held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the application can be further segmented into Baked Goods, Effervescent Soda, Food Colorants, and Others. Baked Goods held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Industry are -

1. TATA CHEMICALS LTD.
2. FMC CORPORATION
3. CHEMTEX SPECIALTY LTD.
4. NOVACARB
5. SOLVAY S.A.

