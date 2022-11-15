Social Media Security Market worth $2,477.8 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 12.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Social Media Security Market Drivers Rising Demand for Security across Media & Entertainment Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Social Media Security Market is forecast to reach $2,477.8 million by 2026, advancing at a CAGR 12.7% during 2021-2026. Factors such as increasing number of malware attacks or security breach issues within social media platforms, growing penetration of social media users and adoption of social media for brand endorsement, advertising or marketing purposes act as some prime factors impacting the growth of social media security. Globally, surge in demand for various media security solutions against phishing emails, impersonation, frauds or piracy, media monitoring, cyber security threats and others will further influence the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for security across media & enterprise industry as well as increase in stringent government regulations or policies towards reducing social media misuse is analyzed to be the major drivers boosting the growth of social media security market in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Social-Media-Security-Market-Research-500584

Key takeaways:

1. Retail & E-Commerce sector is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR in the global Social Media Security market during 2021-2026, due to factors like rise of e-commerce related crimes or data breach incidents, shift towards online shopping and others.

2. North America had accounted for the largest share in the Social Media Security market in 2020, attributing to increasing number of users for social media applications, shift towards digital online platforms and others.

3. The top 10 companies in the Social Media Security Market are Micro Focus International plc, Proof Point Inc., Solarwind Inc., Centrify, Digital Shadows, Looking Glass Cyber Solution, Zero FOX, Sophos Group plc, Trend Micro Inc. and CA Technologies.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500584

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud based model is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 7.5% in the social media security market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to low costs and high scalability functionalities, various businesses have been started turning towards cloud for managing or running social media applications, while giving a virtual server environment.

2. Retail & E-Commerce sector is analyzed to be the fastest growing segment in the global Social Media Security market, growing at a CAGR of around 11.3% during 2021-2026. With growing trends towards online shopping and amidst the surge of COVID-19 pandemic, retailers as well as e-commerce companies have been trying to increase customer satisfaction with providing personalized experiences, through gathering user inputs overtime be it personal information, preferences, financial data and others.

3. North America dominated the global Social Media Security Market in 2020 with a share around 34% and is analyzed to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing penetration of digital platforms and smartphones, rise in social media malware campaigns, increasing number of social media application users, stringent government regulatory or laws regarding corporate network security and others have attributed to this market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Social Media Security industry are -

1. Micro Focus International plc

2. Proofpoint Inc.

3. Solarwind Inc.

4. Centrify

5. Digital Shadows

Click on the following link to buy the Social Media Security Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500584

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cyber Security Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15646/cyber-security-market.html

B. Internet Security Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15234/internet-security-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062