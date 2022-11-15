The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Announces Collaboration with the Smart City Expo World Congress
U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Expands Global Impact with Smart City Expo World Congress Collaboration.
In order to transform our cities, we need a new path forward for how we live, work, and learn. These opportunities must be accessible and inclusive for all of our residents”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, a Chicago-based consulting firm dedicated to
supporting mayors, is announcing its collaboration with the Smart City Expo World Congress. From November 15th to 19th, the Smart City Expo World Congress will be hosting the U.S. Roundtable at Fira Barcelona. The expo will be broadcasted via the digital platform Tomorrow.City .
This year, the event is expecting an attendance of over 20,000 professional visitors, including high-level representatives from over 700 cities belonging to 140 countries and 400 internationally renowned experts and thought-leading speakers. The expo will feature the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable titled Building Our Future City and its topic “Connecting Every Family”.
"As a first-level session bringing recognized leaders in the global community, we are convinced that the insights from major U.S. City Mayors like Denver, Miami, Atlanta, or San Diego will be essential to take the capacity of debate and exchange of our urban community to the next level. We feel excited and proud to count on the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable and its invaluable presence at this unmissable meeting point for urban leaders," said Ugo Valenti, Expo Executive of Smart City Expo World Congress.
"In order to transform our cities, we need a new path forward for how we live, work, and learn. These opportunities must be accessible and inclusive for all of our residents" said Mayor Justin Bibb from the City of Cleveland.
"There's no time to wait; our collaboration with global leaders is required for us to evolve and adapt under the necessary timing. Our U.S. Mayors are at the front line of building our future cities. More importantly, we are focused on building tomorrow's future city that supports everyone and all communities," said George Burciaga with Elevate and the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable.
"Working together we can demand and build a more sustainable and inclusive city that prioritizes the needs of our underserved and unserved communities." Said Mayor Steve Adler from the City of Austin.
The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is a collaboration-based platform focused on inspiring transformation across mayors and critical city issues. We're dedicated to increasing engagement throughout the United States with a bipartisan positioning that aims to support the acceleration and design of building our future cities for all families.
