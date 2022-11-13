Uzbekistan hosts Inter-Sectoral Industrial Fair

UZBEKISTAN, November 13 - The Republican Inter-Sectoral Industrial Fair has kicked off at the Uzexpocentre National Exhibition Complex.

The fair, organized by the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Hokimiyat of Tashkent and the Center for Digital Transformation, presents the products of almost a hundred companies and organizations in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjayev noted that this fair differs from previous years in its scale. Importing enterprises offer import-substituting products. This allows local industrial enterprises to expand their scope of activities by producing import-substituting products and developing new business ideas to increase the range of competitive industrial products.

Guzal Sattarova, photo by Oybek Pardayev

Source: UzA