The Bootleggers Music Group Announces Its Latest Single

The Bootleggers Music Group Live at Leons Garage

The inspirational musical group's most recent release, "My Wings," is a love song with a twist.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, US, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bootleggers Music Group is pleased to announce the release of its new single, "My Wings," which was released on November 11th, 2022. The song is in the genres of Americana and Christian and is a delightful contribution from The Bootleggers Music Group, which is a global collaborative of writers, producers, musicians, and artists from all over the world. All the group’s music has one common thread: each track is intended to bring people together and closer to God. The new song is now live and available for download on Spotify.

"It's rare to find a multi-genre artist, let alone a group, who can draw in a crowd of such diversity and music tastes, but The Bootleggers Music Group did just that," - A super Fan.

"My Wings," was written by Paul E Jones and Noah Christopher Kocher to be a love song with a twist at the end. The powerful vocals and moving melodies on the track are both inspirational and poignant and certain to be a crowd pleaser for listeners and fans of this uplifting musical group.

"My Wings," is the Bootlegger's third track, which has been released in multiple languages. The first was "Jesus is to be Praised," which was released in seven languages at the same time, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Serbian, Turkish and Hebrew. "My Wings," has been released in two languages: English and Spanish.

“For the love of God, one tune @ a time”

The slogan of The Bootleggers Music Group is "for the love of God, one tune @ a time." With their current release, the musical group is fulfilling their mission of bringing people together through music. Each lyric and note are intended to elevate and help to create a more loving and caring world, based on the group's understanding that music has the power to make people smile, laugh, or think. "My Wings," is yet another delightful expression of the motivation behind every song produced by The Bootleggers Music Group.

The Bootleggers Music Group "My Wings," is now available for download on Spotify. The band also encourages fans to listen to their music by downloading their free app from Google Play or the App Store.

About the Bootleggers Music Group: The Bootleggers Music Group are not a band, nor are they a single person... The Bootleggers Music Group are a global collective of musicians, artists, producers, composers, and writers. Every piece of music the group creates has one common thread, all tracks are designed to bring people together and closer to God.

The Bootleggers Music Group is also very excited to announce the creation of their new program, Music, Mental Health and Motivation, which will launch at the end of 2022. This vital program will include not only Music but will also focus on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. Those interested in booking the program should contact Paul E Jones right away, as the available touring dates are limited. Founding member, Paul E Jones has been doing suicide Prevention and Mental Health speaking for over 20 years. He has lectured and performed his program before over 3 million people.

CONTACT: To learn more about The Bootleggers Music Group, their new release "My Wings," or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.

Website: https://bootleggersmusicgroup.com/

Email: bootleggersmusicgroup@gmail.com

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Dx4tmAblNoknxnrIbS2Xc

You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG4CVs3_6ZsHLg0QDP362Ng

The Bootleggers Music Group LLC

3847 Race Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45211