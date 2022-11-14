Healthy Holiday Delight - Bare Performance Nutrition Announces New Flavors of Whey Protein, Peak Sleep, and Electrolytes

The premium fitness and nutrition supplement brand introduces new strawberry and orange dreamsicle flavors in their best-selling products

‘Tis the season for all things sugar, spice, and everything (not so) nice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN), the premium nutrition brand committed to high-quality ingredients, transparency and service, today introduced three new flavors of fan-favorite products: Strawberry Whey Protein, Orange Dreamsicle Peak Sleep, and Strawberry Electrolytes. Break away from the sugar overload with a guilt-free indulgence that offers an escape from glutinous eggnog, peppermint, and hot cocoa.

"The holiday season is filled with overly rich, calorie-laden treats that are great on the surface but leave us feeling tired, unmotivated, and generally not so merry. It was my goal this year to expand fan-favorite offerings by introducing novel flavors that invoke childhood nostalgia but without any guilt," said Nick Bare, founder of BPN. "There's no doubt these sweet and year-round flavors will provide a refreshing break from yet another year of your great aunt's 'world-famous' fruit cakes."

The three new flavors join a wide range of great-tasting, high-quality supplements that offer effective performance and recovery used by athletes at every level.

Strawberry Whey Protein Powder (MSRP $44.99) - An exceptional blend of 88% whey and 12% casein protein that provides the perfect flavor, consistency, and mixability for any way that you choose to enjoy.

- An exceptional blend of 88% whey and 12% casein protein that provides the perfect flavor, consistency, and mixability for any way that you choose to enjoy. Strawberry Electrolyte Drink Mix (MSRP $39.99) - An easy way to support your hydration needs, improve performance, reduce fatigue, and avoid dehydration symptoms.

An easy way to support your hydration needs, improve performance, reduce fatigue, and avoid dehydration symptoms. Orange Dreamsicle Peak Sleep (MSRP $44.99) - Promotes rest and recovery while giving you the joy of a nighttime treat. With its delicious flavor, you won't believe it's loaded with high-quality, clinically studied ingredients that enhance rest, recovery, cognition, and mood.

In honor of the holiday season, BPN is offering 20% off sitewide + free shipping at $99 until November 16, 2022 at 11:59 pm CST.

All of BPN's supplements are backed by the Bare Standard and undergo extensive testing by Informed Sport to ensure every batch is tested for prohibited substances. BPN's GMP-certified manufacturer provides BPN with a certificate of analysis upon completion of every product, which identifies BPN testing protocols for heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, and allergens.

For more information on these new delicious product flavors and BPN's full line-up of premium supplements, visit www.bareperformancenutrition.com.

About Bare Performance Nutrition

Founded by army Veteran and fitness personality Nick Bare, Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) creates high-quality nutrition supplements that help people bridge the gap between health and performance. BPN's range of Informed Sports tested products include superfoods, pre-workout, and protein supplements. Learn more at bareperformancenutrition.com.

