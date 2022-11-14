Marketing Maven's Frank Tortorici Places on Qwoted's Top 100 List for Q3 2022

Director of Media Relations Named Among PR Professionals with Highest Hit Rates with Media

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing Maven's Director of Media Relations, Frank Tortorici, has been named on Qwoted.com's Top 100 List for the third quarter of 2022. The expert database of media opportunities this week released its list of public relations professionals with the highest hit rates among media.

"This initiative is a live quarterly ranking of public relations professionals who have proven they have the best stories to tell and the most compelling way of telling them," said Qwoted's Editor in Chief, Lou Carlozo. "The mission of Qwoted is to help professional storytellers, and the Qwoted 100 is a critical index helping to identify for the media the very best performers on the network."

"We are incredibly gratified and delighted that Frank has placed on Qwoted's prestigious list of best PR practitioners," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "We have long known that he ranks highly in the industry, and it is wonderful that he is being honored in this way."

Qwoted's proprietary algorithm ranks PR users based on a number of factors including:

His rate of pitches to responses from media

Speed of reporter replies

Reporter ranking

Number of positive interactions with media

Industry veteran Tortorici ranked highly in the following subject areas: cryptocurrency, economics, investment management, international business, higher education, marketing, and cybersecurity.

Qwoted's index adjusts in real-time to evaluate over 40,000 users and selects the best performers among agency and in-house communications professionals. Results are announced quarterly, and users included in the ranking will see their Qwoted Profiles upgraded with a 'Qwoted 100' designation which will also be visible to media.

Tortorici has been with Marketing Maven for seven years in the LA-based company's East Coast office. He has worked at many PR firms, including Edelman, and was for 20 years the Director of Public and Media Relations at the global The Conference Board.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

