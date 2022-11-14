SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Unisys Corporation (UIS) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC, Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit was filed against Unisys Corporation ("Unisys" or the "Company") UIS. The lawsuit alleges Unisys made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts, including: (i) Unisys's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

If you bought shares of Unisys between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/unisys/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 10, 2023.

