Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,780 in the last 365 days.

​Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints another to law examiner board

TOPEKA–The Supreme Court appointed Jennifer Cocking, Topeka, and reappointed Patrick Hughes, Wichita, to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners
 
Both will serve through June 30, 2027. 
 
Cocking is vice president and associate general counsel for Capitol Federal Savings Bank.  
 
Hughes is with Adams Jones Law Firm PA.  
 
The 10-member Kansas Board of Law Examiners is composed of judges and lawyers. Twice a year, as needed, it manages and grades a bar examination, and it conducts hearings on applicants’ character and fitness to practice law. It also recommends to the Kansas Supreme Court policies and procedures related to bar admission. 

You just read:

​Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints another to law examiner board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.