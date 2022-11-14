​Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints another to law examiner board

TOPEKA–The Supreme Court appointed Jennifer Cocking, Topeka, and reappointed Patrick Hughes, Wichita, to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.



Both will serve through June 30, 2027.



Cocking is vice president and associate general counsel for Capitol Federal Savings Bank.



Hughes is with Adams Jones Law Firm PA.



The 10-member Kansas Board of Law Examiners is composed of judges and lawyers. Twice a year, as needed, it manages and grades a bar examination, and it conducts hearings on applicants’ character and fitness to practice law. It also recommends to the Kansas Supreme Court policies and procedures related to bar admission.