Sonablate Corp. Announces 3-Year Agreement with Agiliti to be a National Mobile Provider
We look forward to working with Agiliti as one of our worldwide partners. This agreement comes at a time when there is growing interest in the urology community for focal therapy.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced a 3-year agreement with Agiliti, a leading provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions, to acquire and deploy Sonablate HIFU devices throughout their nationwide network.
— Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
Agiliti serves over 9,000 healthcare customers throughout the U.S. by helping them access, manage, maintain, and mobilize critical medical devices to reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes. As a leading mobilizer of surgical lasers and equipment, Agiliti performs over 90,000 surgical cases per year for acute care hospitals and alternate site providers.
“Sonablate Corp. is excited to partner with Agiliti to expand access to our leading focal therapy HIFU technology in the United States,” said Scott Simmons, Vice President, Sales of Sonablate Corp. “Agiliti has been delivering exceptional customer service and value for many years to its vast network of healthcare partners. This newly forged partnership between Sonablate Corp. and Agiliti will allow physicians across the United States to have access to Sonablate HIFU, the most customizable focal therapy treatment backed by over 15 years of clinical data.”
“We look forward to working with Agiliti as one of our worldwide partners. This agreement comes at a time when there is growing interest in the urology community for focal therapy. In addition, the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the final payment rules for CY 2023 that increases the reimbursement rate for hospital outpatient facilities by 90%.” says Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k)clearance in the U.S and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
