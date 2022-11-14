TSS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter Highlights (unaudited):

Third quarter 2022 revenue of $8.1 million compared with $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross margin of 34% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 42% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating income of $871,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $228,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income of $605,000 or $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $123,000 or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,043,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $476,000 in the third quarter of 2021.



Year-to-date Highlights (unaudited):

2022 revenue of $19.7 million compared with $12.8 million in 2021. Reseller revenues were $5.6 million in 2022 compared to $3.0 million in 2021.

Gross margin of 36% in 2022 and 2021.

Operating income of $1,637,000 compared to an operating loss of $730,000 in 2021.

Net income of $1,068,000 or $0.05 per share in 2022 compared to a net loss of $1,032,000 or $(0.06) per share in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $2,202,000 in 2022 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $36,000 in 2021.



Prior to this earnings release, TSS announced the appointment of Darryll Dewan as President and CEO. Dewan commented, “I am looking forward to furthering my understanding of our business. It is clear the third quarter results reflect growth across all of our business units and strong net income and adjusted EBITDA. We expect to see strong demand continue into the fourth quarter. I will communicate further with our investors as I gain greater insight into our long-term strategy and investments we may consider in our business to maintain and expand our leadership in the data center infrastructure and IT services sectors.”

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,605 $ 7,992 Contract and other receivables, net 3,046 1,846 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 3,098 573 Inventories, net 1,739 847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 291 550 Total current assets 17,779 11,808 Property and equipment, net 314 281 Lease right-of-use assets 5,050 5,566 Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 58 126 Other assets 908 720 Total assets $ 24,889 $ 19,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,619 $ 7,016 Deferred revenues 4,274 2,435 Current portion of long-term borrowings - 2,023 Current portion of lease liabilities 621 644 Total current liabilities 16,514 12,118 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 4,469 4,938 Non-current portion of deferred revenues - 22 Total liabilities 20,983 17,078 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 22,917 and

20,286 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

2 2 Additional paid-in capital 71,299 70,584 Treasury stock 1,572 and 1,424 shares at cost at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,151 ) (2,071 ) Accumulated deficit (65,244 ) (66,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,906 2,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,889 $ 19,281

TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 8,077 $ 4,587 $ 19,690 $ 12,825 Cost of revenue 5,312 2,666 12,647 8,147 Gross profit 2,675 1,921 7,043 4,678 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,826 1,560 5,158 5,002 Depreciation and amortization 68 133 248 406 Total operating costs 1,894 1,693 5,406 5,408 Income (loss) from operations 871 228 1,637 (730 ) Interest income (expense), net (255 ) (83 ) (537 ) (271 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 616 145 1,100 (1001 ) Income tax expense 11 22 32 31 Net income (loss) $ 605 $ 123 $ 1,068 $ (1,032 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.06 )





TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)