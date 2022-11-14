iPower Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Fiscal Q1 Revenue up 50% to a Record $26.0 Million -



- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Q1 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased 50% to $26.0 million.

Gross profit increased 37% to $10.0 million.

As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.4% compared to 42.1%.

Net loss was $4.3 million or $(0.14) per share as compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.03 per share. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.1 million goodwill impairment triggered by a decrease in the Company’s market capitalization and the net loss in the quarter.

Management Commentary

“Fiscal Q1 was a period of strong growth despite contending with lingering challenges in the supply chain,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “We generated 50% year-over-year revenue growth while also increasing our in-house product catalog and diversifying our sales with non-hydroponic products. This shift, coupled with our ability to materially grow sales, demonstrates our superior product research, design and merchandising expertise.

“In the next week, we will be unveiling our new corporate rebrand and website. With non-hydroponic products now accounting for the majority of sales, we felt it was prudent to revamp our image to better showcase the new iPower businesses alongside our increasingly diverse product portfolio. This strategic decision will unify iPower’s various products and services as we continue to grow the business both domestically and abroad.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Although certain headwinds in the macro environment persist, we have begun to see improvements in shipping lead times and a reduction in freight costs, which will enable us to lower inventory levels and reduce short-term warehouse expenses. We expect this to benefit our operating margins as well as our cash flow. Looking ahead, we plan to continue driving growth in both our hydroponic and non-hydroponic businesses, while maintaining our judicious approach to capital allocation and returning to profitability.”



Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 increased 50% to $26.0 million compared to $17.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s non-hydroponic product portfolio, including commercial fans, shelving equipment and office chairs, among other items.

Gross profit in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 increased 37% to $10.0 million as compared to $7.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.4% compared to 42.1%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a greater portion of sales coming from older inventory that incurred higher freight costs.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal first quarter were $11.5 million compared to $6.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 44.1% compared to 34.7% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher warehouse expenses due to elevated inventory levels.

Net loss in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 was $4.3 million or $(0.14) per share, compared to a net income of $0.9 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.1 million goodwill impairment charge triggered by the decline in the Company’s market capitalization, as well as the aforementioned higher warehouse and freight expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to lower inventory purchases. Total long-term debt as of September 30, 2022 was $16.1 million compared to $14.1 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase was driven in-part by timing as the Company utilized its revolving line of credit to better manage working capital.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,842,146 $ 1,821,947 Accounts receivable, net 18,989,969 17,432,287 Inventories, net 30,313,684 30,433,766 Other receivable - related party 134,262 51,762 Prepayments and other current assets 3,163,763 5,444,463 Total current assets 57,443,824 55,184,225 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 9,805,484 10,453,282 Property and equipment, net 569,878 544,633 Non-current prepayments 817,707 925,624 Goodwill 3,034,110 6,094,144 Investment in joint venture 39,994 43,385 Intangible assets, net 4,767,099 4,929,442 Other non-current assets 412,626 406,732 Total non-current assets 19,446,898 23,397,242 Total assets $ 76,890,722 $ 78,581,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 14,818,253 9,533,408 Credit cards payable 151,125 807,687 Customer deposit 348,948 273,457 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,090,595 5,915,220 Advance from shareholders 86,847 92,246 Short-term loans payable - - Investment payable 1,500,000 1,500,000 Lease liability - current 2,593,995 2,582,933 Long-term promissory note payable - current portion 2,806,565 1,879,065 Income taxes payable 282,029 299,563 Total current liabilities 24,678,357 22,883,579 Non-current liabilities Long-term revolving loan payable, net 15,192,660 12,314,627 Long-term promissory note payable, net 894,023 1,781,705 Deferred tax liabilities 271,040 939,115 Lease liability - non-current 7,616,586 8,265,611 Total non-current liabilities 23,974,309 23,301,058 Total liabilities 48,652,666 46,184,637 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and 29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 29,573 29,573 Additional paid in capital 29,249,745 29,111,863 Retained earnings (919,428 ) 3,262,948 Non-controlling interest (16,037 ) -13,232 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (105,797 ) 5,678 Total equity 28,238,056 32,396,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 76,890,722 $ 78,581,467



