iPower Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Fiscal Q1 Revenue up 50% to a Record $26.0 Million -

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Q1 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter 

  • Total revenue increased 50% to $26.0 million.
  • Gross profit increased 37% to $10.0 million.
  • As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.4% compared to 42.1%.
  • Net loss was $4.3 million or $(0.14) per share as compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.03 per share. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.1 million goodwill impairment triggered by a decrease in the Company’s market capitalization and the net loss in the quarter.

Management Commentary 

“Fiscal Q1 was a period of strong growth despite contending with lingering challenges in the supply chain,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “We generated 50% year-over-year revenue growth while also increasing our in-house product catalog and diversifying our sales with non-hydroponic products. This shift, coupled with our ability to materially grow sales, demonstrates our superior product research, design and merchandising expertise.

“In the next week, we will be unveiling our new corporate rebrand and website. With non-hydroponic products now accounting for the majority of sales, we felt it was prudent to revamp our image to better showcase the new iPower businesses alongside our increasingly diverse product portfolio. This strategic decision will unify iPower’s various products and services as we continue to grow the business both domestically and abroad.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Although certain headwinds in the macro environment persist, we have begun to see improvements in shipping lead times and a reduction in freight costs, which will enable us to lower inventory levels and reduce short-term warehouse expenses. We expect this to benefit our operating margins as well as our cash flow. Looking ahead, we plan to continue driving growth in both our hydroponic and non-hydroponic businesses, while maintaining our judicious approach to capital allocation and returning to profitability.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 increased 50% to $26.0 million compared to $17.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s non-hydroponic product portfolio, including commercial fans, shelving equipment and office chairs, among other items.

Gross profit in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 increased 37% to $10.0 million as compared to $7.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.4% compared to 42.1%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a greater portion of sales coming from older inventory that incurred higher freight costs.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal first quarter were $11.5 million compared to $6.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 44.1% compared to 34.7% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher warehouse expenses due to elevated inventory levels.

Net loss in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 was $4.3 million or $(0.14) per share, compared to a net income of $0.9 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.1 million goodwill impairment charge triggered by the decline in the Company’s market capitalization, as well as the aforementioned higher warehouse and freight expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to lower inventory purchases. Total long-term debt as of September 30, 2022 was $16.1 million compared to $14.1 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase was driven in-part by timing as the Company utilized its revolving line of credit to better manage working capital.

Conference Call 

The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 14, 2022, to discuss the results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com

 
iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022
 
        September 30,   June 30,
        2022     2022
        (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current assets          
  Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,842,146     $ 1,821,947
  Accounts receivable, net   18,989,969       17,432,287
  Inventories, net   30,313,684       30,433,766
  Other receivable - related party   134,262       51,762
  Prepayments and other current assets   3,163,763       5,444,463
      Total current assets   57,443,824       55,184,225
                 
Non-current assets          
  Right of use - non-current   9,805,484       10,453,282
  Property and equipment, net   569,878       544,633
  Non-current prepayments   817,707       925,624
  Goodwill   3,034,110       6,094,144
  Investment in joint venture   39,994       43,385
  Intangible assets, net   4,767,099       4,929,442
  Other non-current assets   412,626       406,732
      Total non-current assets   19,446,898       23,397,242
                 
      Total assets $ 76,890,722     $ 78,581,467
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
  Accounts payable   14,818,253       9,533,408
  Credit cards payable   151,125       807,687
  Customer deposit   348,948       273,457
  Other payables and accrued liabilities   2,090,595       5,915,220
  Advance from shareholders   86,847       92,246
  Short-term loans payable   -       -
  Investment payable   1,500,000       1,500,000
  Lease liability - current   2,593,995       2,582,933
  Long-term promissory note payable - current portion   2,806,565       1,879,065
  Income taxes payable   282,029       299,563
      Total current liabilities   24,678,357       22,883,579
                 
Non-current liabilities          
  Long-term revolving loan payable, net   15,192,660       12,314,627
  Long-term promissory note payable, net   894,023       1,781,705
  Deferred tax liabilities   271,040       939,115
  Lease liability - non-current   7,616,586       8,265,611
                 
      Total non-current liabilities   23,974,309       23,301,058
                 
      Total liabilities   48,652,666       46,184,637
                 
Commitments and contingency   -       -
                 
Stockholders' Equity          
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and          
    outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021   -       -
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and          
    29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 29,573       29,573
  Additional paid in capital   29,249,745       29,111,863
  Retained earnings   (919,428 )     3,262,948
  Non-controlling interest   (16,037 )     -13,232
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (105,797 )     5,678
      Total equity   28,238,056       32,396,830
                 
      Total liabilities and equity $ 76,890,722     $ 78,581,467
                 


iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
 
      For the Three Months Ended September 30,
      2022     2021  
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
REVENUES $ 26,022,673     $ 17,366,765  
               
TOTAL REVENUES   26,022,673       17,366,765  
               
COST OF REVENUES   16,036,957       10,053,063  
               
GROSS PROFIT   9,985,716       7,313,702  
               
OPERATING EXPENSES:          
  Selling and fulfillment   8,418,812       3,665,921  
  General and administrative   3,100,176       2,357,466  
  Impairment loss - goodwill   3,060,034       -  
    Total operating expenses   14,579,022       6,023,387  
               
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   (4,593,306 )     1,290,315  
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)          
  Interest expenses   (248,041 )     -  
  Other financing expenses   -       (59,000 )
  Loss on equity method investment   (3,390 )     -  
  Other non-operating income (expense)   211,760       (812 )
    Total other expenses, net   (39,671 )     (59,812 )
               
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (4,632,977 )     1,230,503  
               
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (447,796 )     342,975  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   (4,185,181 )     887,528  
               
  Non-controlling interest   (2,805 )     -  
               
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (4,182,376 )   $ 887,528  
               
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS          
  Foreign currency translation adjustments   (111,475 )     -  
               
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (4,293,851 )   $ 887,528  
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK          
  Basic   29,665,716       26,484,528  
               
  Diluted   29,665,716       26,495,420  
               
(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE          
  Basic $ (0.14 )   $ 0.03  
               
  Diluted $ (0.14 )   $ 0.03  
               

Primary Logo

iPower Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

