Drug Trials Snapshots

|ACCRUFER
|ferric maltol
|July 25, 2019
|Treatment of low iron stores
|Accrufer
|ADAKVEO
|crizanlizumab-tmca
|November 15, 2019
|Treatment of vasooclusive crises in patients with sickle cell disease.
|Adakveo
|ADDYI
|flibanserin
|August 18, 2015
|Treatment of acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women
|Addyi
|ADLYXIN
|lixisenatide
|July 27, 2016
|Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with diabetes mellitus (DM) type 2 when used in addition to diet and exercise
|Adlyxin
|AEMCOLO
|rifamycin
|November 16, 2018
|Treatment of traveler's diarrhea in adults
|Aemcolo
|AIMOVIG
|erenumab-aooe
|May 17, 2018
|Preventive treatment of migraine in adults
|Aimovig
|AJOVY
|fremanezumab-vfrm
|September 14, 2018
|Preventive treatment of migraine in adults
|Ajovy
|AKLIEF
|trifarotene
|October 4, 2019
|For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older
|Aklief
|AKYNZEO
|fosnetupitant and palonosetron
|April 19, 2018
|Prevention of the nausea and vomiting that happens right away or later in adults receiving certain anticancer medicines (chemotherapy)
|Akynzeo
|ALECENSA
|alectinib
|December 11, 2015
|Treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
|Alecensa
|ALIQOPA
|copanlisib
|September 14, 2017
|Treatment of adults with follicular lymphoma whose disease has come back after at least two previous treatments.
|Aliqopa
|ALUNBRIG
|brigatinib
|April 28, 2017
|Treatment of a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is advanced (metastatic).
|Alunbrig
|ANNOVERA
|segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system
|August 10, 2018
|pregnancy prevention in women
|Annovera
|ANTHIM
|obiltoxaximab
|March 18, 2016
|Treatment of inhalational anthrax
|ANTHIM
|ARISTADA
|aripiprazole laurixil
|October 5, 2015
|Treatment of schizophrenia
|Aristada
|ARTESUNATE
|May 26, 2020
|Treatment on severe malaria
|Artesunate
|ASPARLAS
|calaspargase pegol-mknl
|December 20, 2018
|Treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
|Asparlas
|AUSTEDO
|deutetrabenazine
|April 3, 2017
|Treatment of chorea in patients with Huntington’s disease.
|Austedo
|AVYCAZ
|ceftazidime-avibactam
|February 25, 2015
|Treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infection (abbreviated as cIAI)
|Avycaz
|AVYCAZ
|ceftazidime-avibactam
|February 25, 2015
|Treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (abbreviated as cUTI)
|Avycaz
|AXUMIN
|fluciclovine F 18
|May 27, 2016
|Detection of prostate cancer recurrence
|Axumin
|AYVAKIT
|avapritinib
|January 9, 2020
|Treatment of adults with certain gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|Ayvakit
|BALVERSA
|erdafitinib
|April 12, 2019
|For the treatment of urothelial carcinoma (a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer)
|Balversa
|BARHEMSYS
|amisulpride
|February 26, 2020
|Treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting
|Barhemsys
|BAVENCIO
|avelumab
|March 23, 2017
|Treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma
|Bavencio
|BAXDELA
|delafloxacin
|June 19, 2017
|Treatment of adult patients with bacterial skin infections.
|Baxdela
|BENZNIDAZOLE
|Benznidazole
|August 29, 2017
|Treatment of Chagas disease in children 2 to 12 years of age.
|Benznidazole
|BEOVU
|brolucizumab-dbll
|October 7, 2019
|Treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration
|Beovu
|BESPONSA
|inotuzumab ozogamicin
|August 17, 2017
|Treatment of adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
|Besponsa
|BEVYXXA
|betrixaban
|June 23, 2017
|Prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE)
|Bevyxxa
|BIKTARVY
|bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide
|February 7, 2018
|Treatment of human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults.
|Biktarvy
|BLENREP
|belantamab mafodotin-blmf
|August 5, 2020
|Treatment of multiple myeloma.
|Blenrep
|BRAFTOVI
|encorafenib
|June 27, 2018
|Treatment of melanoma (a type of skin cancer) when used with another drug binimetinib
|Bractovi
BRIDION
|sugammadex
|December 15, 2015
|Reversal of the effects of certain neuromuscular blocking agents
Bridion
|BRINEURA
|cerliponase alfa
|April 27, 2017
|Slowing loss of walking ability (ambulation) in symptomatic patients with a specific form of Batten disease.
|Brineura
BRIVIACT
|brivaracetam
|February 18, 2016
|Treatment of partial-onset seizures
Briviact
BRUKINSA
|zanubrutinib
|November 14, 2019
|Treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma
Brukinsa
|BYFAVO
|remimazolam
|July 2, 2020
|Treatment of starting and maintaining sedation in adults undergoing short (less than 30 minutes) procedures.
|Byfavo
|CABENUVA
|cabotegravir and rilpivirine
|January 20, 2021
|Treatment of HIV-1 infection.
|Cabenuva
CABLIVI
|caplacizumab-yhdp;
|February 06, 2019
|Treatment of adults with an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)
Cablivi
|CALQUENCE
|acalabrutinib
|October 31, 2017
|Treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)
Calquence
|CAPLYTA
|lumateperone
|December 20, 2019
|Treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
|Caplyta
|CERIANNA
|fluoroestradiol F 18
|May 20, 2020
|For the detection of estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.
|Cerianna
|CHOLBAM
|cholic acid
|March 17, 2015
|Treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects
Cholbam
CHOLBAM
|cholic acid
|March 17, 2015
|Treatment of peroxisomal disorders, including Zellweger spectrum disorders
|Cholbam
CINQUAIR
|reslizumab
|March 23, 2016
|Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma)
|Cinquair
|COPIKTRA
|duvelisib
|September 24, 2018
|Treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and follicular lymphoma (FL)
|Copiktra
CORLANOR
|ivabradine
|April 15, 2015
|Reduce hospitalization from worsening heart failure.
|Corlanor
|COSENTYX
|secukinumab
|January 21, 2015
|Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who do not respond well to medication applied directly to the skin
|Cosentyx
|COTELLIC
|(cobimetinib)
|November 10, 2015
|Part of combination treatment melanoma
|Cotellic
|CRESEMBA
|isavuconazonium sulfate
|March 6, 2015
|Treatment of invasive aspergillosis
|Cresemba
|CRESEMBA
|isavuconazonium sulfate
|March 6, 2015
|Treatment of invasive mucormycosis
|Cresemba
|CRYSVITA
|burosamab-twza
|April 17, 2018
|For the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia
|Crysvita
|DAKLINZA
|daclatasvir
|July 24, 2015
|Treatment of chronic Hepatitis C genotype 3 infection
|Daklinza
|DALVANCE
|dalbavancin hydrochloride
|May 23, 2014
|Treatment of serious bacterial skin infections
|Dalvance
|DANYELZA
|naxitamab-gqgk
|November 25, 2020
|Treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma
|Danyelza
|DARZALEX
|daratumumab
|November 16, 2015
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
|Darzalex
|DAURISMO
|glasdegib
|November 21, 2018
|Treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
|Daurismo
|DAYVIGO
|lemborexant
|December 20, 2019
|Treatment of adults with insomnia.
|Dayvigo
|DEFITELIO
|defibrotide sodium
|March 30, 2016
|Treatment of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD)
|Defitelio
|DETECTNET
|copper Cu 64 dotatate
|September 3, 2020
|Detection of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs).
|DIACOMIT
|stiripentol
|August 20, 2018
|Treatment of seizures in patients with Dravet syndrome
|Diacomit
|DOJOLVI
|triheptanoin
|June 30, 2020
|Source of calories and fatty acids for patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders
|Dojolvi
|DOPTELET
|avatrombopag
|May 21, 2018
|Treatment of adults with low platelet count
|Doptelet
|DUPIXENT
|dupilumab
|March 28, 2017
|Treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults
|Dupixent
|EBANGA
|ansuvimab-zykl
|December 21, 2020
|Treatment of Zaire ebolavirus infection
|Ebanga
|EGATEN
|triclabendazole
|February 13, 2019
|Treatment of fasciolasis
|Egaten
|ELZONRIS
|tagraxofusp-erzx
|December 21, 2018
|Treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN
|Elzonris
|EMFLAZA
|deflazacort
|February 9, 2017
|Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older
|Emflaza
|EMGALITY
|galcanezumab-gnim
|September 27, 2018
|Preventive treatment of migraine in adults
|Emgality
|EMPLICITI
|elotuzumab
|November 30, 2015
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
|Empliciti
|ENHERTU
|fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki
|December 20, 2019
|Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in adults
|Enhertu
|ENSPRYNG
|satralizumab-mwge
|August 14, 2020
|Treatment ofnneuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)
|Enspryng
|ENTRESTO
|sacubitril/valsartan
|July 7, 2015
|Treatment of heart failure
Entresto
|ENTYVIO
|vedolizumab
|May 20, 2014
|Treatment of Crohn’s Disease
|Entyvio
|ENTYVIO
|vedolizumab
|May 20, 2014
|Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
|Entyvio
|EPCLUSA
|sofosbuvir and velpatasvir
|June 28, 2016
|Treatment of chronic Hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection.
|Epclusa
|EPIDIOLEX
|cannabidiol
|June 25, 2018
|Treatment of seizures in two rare and severe forms of epilepsy.
|Epidiolex
|ERLEADA
|apalutamide
|February 14, 2018
|Treatment of prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body (non-metastatic)
|Erleada
|EUCRISA
|crisaborole
|December 14, 2016
|Treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 2 age years of age and older
Eucrisa
|EVENITY
|romosozumab-aqqg
|April 9, 2019
|For the treatment of osteoporosis in women after menopause
Evenity
|EVRYSDI
|risdiplam
|August 7, 2020
|For the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
Evrysdi
|EXEM FOAM
|air polymer-Type A
|November 7, 2019
|Detection of fallopian tubes patency (openness) in women with infertility
|Exem Foam
|EXONDYS 51
|eteplirsen
|September 19, 2016
|Treatment of particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Exondys 51
|FARYDAK
|panobinostat
|February 23, 2015
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
|Farydak
|FASENRA
|benralizumab
|November 14, 2017
|Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma)
|Fasenra
|FETROJA
|cefiderocol
|November 14, 2018
|For the treatment of a complicated urinary tract infection.
|Fetroja
|FIRDAPSE
|amifampridine
|November 28, 2018
|Treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in adults.
|Firdapse
|FLUORODOPA F 18
|October 10, 2019
|Visual detection of certain nerve cells in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian Syndromes (PS).
|Fluorodopa f 18
|Ga-68-DOTATOC
|August 21, 2019
|Detection of of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs)
|Ga-68-dotatoc
|Ga 68 PSMA-11
|December 1, 2020
|Detection of specific cancer lesions in men with prostate cancer
|Ga 68 PSMA-11
|GALAFOLD
|migalastat hydrochloride
|August 10, 2018
|Treatment of Fabry disease in adults
|Galafold
|GAMIFANT
|emapalumab-lzsg
|November 20, 2018
|Treatment of patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
|Gamifant
|GAVRETO
|pralsetinib
|September 4, 2020
|Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer
|Gavreto
|GEMTESA
|vibegron
|December 23, 2020
|Treatment of symptoms of overactive bladder
|Gemtesa
|GENVOYA
|elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide
|November 5, 2015
|Complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 in adults and children 12 years of age and older.
|Genvoya
|GIAPREZA
|angiotensin II
|December 21, 2017
|Used to increase dangerously low blood pressure in adults with certain types of shock.
|Giapreza
|GIVLAARI
|givosiran
|November 20, 2019
|For the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).
|Givlaari
|HEMLIBRA
|emicizumab
|November 16, 2017
|Prevent ion or reduction of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A.
|Hemlibra
|IBRANCE
|palbociclib
|February 3, 2015
|Treatment of a specific form of advanced breast cancer called ER-positive, HER2-negative (ER+/HER-) breast cancer in women who have gone through menopause (post-menopausal)
|Ibrance
|IBSRELA
|tenapanor
|September 12, 2019
|Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
|Ibsrela
|IDHIFA
|enasidenib
|August 1, 2017
|Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that have a mutation in a gene called IDH2 and whose disease has come back or has not improved after previous treatment(s).
|IDHIFA
|ILUMYA
|tildrakizumab-asmn
|March 20, 2018
|For the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|Ilumya
|IMCIVREE
|setmelanotide
|May 1, 2017
|Treatment of obesity in patients 6 years and older with rare disorder
|Imcivree
|IMFINZI
|durvalumab
|May 1, 2017
|Treatment of a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.
|Imfinzi
|INGREZZA
|valbenazine
|April 11, 2017
|Treatment of tardive dyskinesia
|Ingrezza
|INMAZEB
|atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn
|October 14, 2020
|Treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus) infection
|Inmazeb
|INQOVI
|decitabine and cedazuridine
|July 7, 2020
|Treatment of adults with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
|Inqovi
|INREBIC
|fedratinib
|August 16, 2019
|Treatment of myelofibrosis
|Inrebic
|ISTURISA
|osilodrostat
|March 6, 2020
|Treatment of Cushing's disease
|Isturisa
|JEUVEAU
|efinaconazolebotulinum toxin- type A
|February 1, 2019
|Temporary improvement of the appearance of glabellar lines (wrinkles between the eyebrows).
|Jeuveau
|JUBLIA
|efinaconazole
|June 6, 2014
|Treatment of fungal infection of the toenails due to two common forms of fungi
|Jublia
|KANUMA
|sebelipase alfa
|December 8, 2015
|Treatment of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) deficiency
|Kanuma
|KENGREAL
|cangrelor
|June 22, 2015
|Prevention of coronary artery blood clot formation in patients undergoing PCI
|Kengreal
|KEVZARA
|sarilumab
|May 22, 2017
|Treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
|Kevzara
|KISQALI
|ribociclib
|March 13, 2017
|Treatment of a specific form of advanced breast cancer
|Kisqali
|KLISYRI
|tirbanibulin
|December 14, 2020
|Treatment of actinic keratosis
|Klisyri
|KOSELUGO
|selumetinib
|April 10,2020
|For the treatment of plexiform neurofibroma
|Koselugo
|KRINTAFEL
|tafenoquine
|July 20, 2018
|Prevention of malaria relapse caused by the parasite, Plasmodium vivax
|Krintafel
|KYBELLA
|deoxycholic acid
|April 29, 2015
|Treatment for double chin
|Kybella
|LAMPIT
|nifurtimox
|August 6, 2020
|Treatment of Chagas disease
|Lampit
|LARTRUVO
|olaratumab
|October 19, 2016
|Treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
|Lartruvo
|LENVIMA
|lenvatinib
|February 13, 2015
|Treatment of progressive, differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that can no longer be treated with radioactive iodine
|Lenvima
|LIBTAYO
|cemiplimab-rwlc
|September 25, 2018
|Treatment of advanced skin cancer (squamous cell carcinoma)
|Libtayo
|LOKELMA
|sodium zirconium cyclosilicate
|May 18, 2018
|Treatment of hyperkalemia in adults
|Lokelma
|LONSURF
|trifluridine and tipiracil
|September 22, 2015
|Treatment of advanced colorectal cancer
|Lonsurf
|LORBRENA
|lorlatinib
|November 2, 2018
|Treatment of specific type of lung cancer
|Lorbrena
|LUCEMYRA
|lofexidine hydrochloride
|May 16, 2018
|For the treatment of symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal during abrupt opioid discontinuation.
|Lucemyra
|LUMOXITI
|moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk
|September 13, 2018
|Treatment of hairy cell leukemia in adults
|Lumoxiti
|LUPKYNIS
|voclosporin
|January 22, 2021
|Treatment of lupus nephritis
|Lupkynis
|LUTATHERA
|lutetium 177 dotate
|January 26, 2018
|For the treatment of somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs)
|Lutathera
|MACRILEN
|macimorelin acetate
|December 20, 2017
|Diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in adults
|Macrilen
|MARGENZA
|margetuximab-cmkb
|December 16, 2020
|Treatment of metastatic breast cancer
|Margenza
|MAVYRET
|glecaprevir and pibrentasvir
|August 3, 2017
|Treatment of adults who have a specific type of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, called chronic hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection
|Mavyret
|MAYZENT
|siponimod
|March 26, 2019
|For treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|Mayzent
|MEKTOVI
|binimetinib
|June 27, 2018
|Treatment of melanoma (a type of skin cancer) when used with another drug encorafenib.
|Mektovi
|MEPSEVII
|vestronidase alfa-vjbk
|November 15, 2017
|Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS, VII, Sly syndrome)
|Mepsevii
|MONJUVI
|tafasitamab-cxix
|July 31, 2020
|For the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
|Monjuvi
|MOTEGRITY
|prucalopride
|December 14, 2018
|Treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults.
|Motegrity
|MOXIDECTIN
|moxidectin
|June 13, 2018
|Treatment of onchocerciasis in patients 12 years of age and older
|Moxidectin
|MULPLETA
|lusutrombopag
|July 31, 2018
|Treatment of adults with low platelet count
|Mulpleta
|NATPARA
|parathyroid hormone
|January 23, 2015
|Control of hypocalcemia along with calcium and vitamin D in adults with hypoparathyroidism
|Natpara
|NERLYNX
|neratinib
|July 17, 2017
|Treatment of an early stage HER2 -positive breast cancer.
|Nerlynx
|NETSPOT
|kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 dotatate injection
|June 1, 2016
|Detection of a specific type of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs)
|Netspot
|NEXLETOL
|bempedoic acid
|February 21, 2020
|Treatment of high LDL cholesterol
|Nexletol
|NINLARO
|ixazomib
|November 20, 2015
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
|Ninlaro
|NOURIANZ
|istradefylline
|August 27, 2019
|Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease
|Nourianz
|NUBEQA
|darolutamide
|July 30, 2019
|Treatment of prostate cancer
|Nubeqa
|NUCALA
|mepolizumab
|November 4, 2015
|Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma)
|Nucala
|NUPLAZID
|pimavanserin
|April 29, 2016
|Treatment of hallucinations and delusions in patients with Parkinson’s disease
|Nuplazid
|NURTEC ODT
|rimegepant
|February 27, 2020
|Treatment of acute migraine
|Nurtec Odt
|NUZYRA
|omadacycline
|October 2, 2018
|Treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)
|Nuzyra
|OCALIVA
|obeticholic acid
|May 27, 2016
|Treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in adults
|Ocaliva
|ODOMZO
|sonidegib
|July 24, 2015
|Treatment of locally advanced basal cell carcinoma
|Odomzo
|OCREVUS
|ocrelizumab
|March 28, 2017
|Treatment of patients with two types of multiple sclerosis
|Ocrevus
|OLINVYK
|oliceridine
|August 7, 2020
|For the treatment of acute pain
|Olinvyk
|OLUMIANT
|baricitinib
|May 31, 2018
|Treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) whose disease was not well controlled using RA medications called Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) antagonists
|Olumiant
|OMEGAVEN
|fish oil triglycerides
|July 27, 2018
|Treatment of Parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis (PNAC)
|Omegaven
|ONGENTYS
|opicapone
|April 24,2018
|Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease
|Ongentys
|ONPATTRO
|patisiran
|August 10, 2018
|Treatment of nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary tranthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
|Onpattro
|ORGOVYX
|relugolix
|December 18, 2020
|Treatment of advanced prostate cancer
|Orgovyx
|ORILISSA
|elagolix
|July 23, 2018
|Treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis
|Orilissa
|ORKAMBI
|lumacaftor/ivacaftor
|July 2, 2015
|Treatment of cystic fibrosis
|Orkambi
|ORLADEYO
|berotralstat
|December 3, 2020
|Prevention of attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older.
|Orladeyo
|OXBRYTA
|voxelotor
|November 25, 2019
|Treatment of sickle cell disease.
|Oxbryta
|OXERVATE
|cenegermin-bkbj
|August 22, 2018
|Treatment of neurotrophic keratitis
|Oxervate
|OXLUMO
|lumasiran
|November 23, 2018
|Lowering the level of urine oxalate in children and adults with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).
|Oxlumo
OZEMPIC
|semaglutide
|December 5, 2017
|Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM) when used in addition to diet and exercise.
Ozempic
|PADCEV
|enfortumab vedotin-ejfv
|December 13, 2019
|For the treatment of a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.
|Padcev
|PALYNZIG
|pegvaliase-pqpz
|May 24, 2018
|Lowering the blood levels of phenylalanine in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU)
|Palynziq
|PARSABIV
|etelcalcetide
|February 7, 2017
|Treat high levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH)
|Parsabiv
|PEMAZYRE
|pemigatinib
|April 17, 2020
|Treatment of adults with metastatic bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma)
|Pemazyre
|PIFELTRO
|doravirine
|August 30, 2018
|Treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults
|Pifeltro
|PIQRAY
|alpelisib
|May 24, 2019
|Treatment of advanced breast cancer
|Piqray
|PIZENSY
|lactitol
|February 12, 2020
|Treatment of a type of constipation called chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)
|Pizensy
|POLIVY
|polatuzumab vedotin-piiq
|June 10, 2019
|Treatment of adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Polivy
|PORTRAZZA
|necitumumab
|November 24, 2015
|Treatment of metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer
|Portrazza
|POTELIGEO
|mogamulizumab-kpkc
|August 8, 2018
|Treatment of adults with mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome
|Poteligeo
PRALUENT
|alirocumab
|July 24, 2015
|Treatment of certain patients with high cholesterol
Praluent
|PRAXBIND
|idarucizumab
|October 16, 2015
|Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of Pradaxa during emergency situations or when there is a need to reverse its blood-thinning effects
|Praxbind
|PRETOMANID
|August 14, 2019
|Treatment of lung tuberculosis in limited population
|Pretomanid
|PREVYMIS
|letermovir
|November 8, 2017
|Prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adults
|Prevymis
|QINLOCK
|ripretinib
|May 15, 2020
|Treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
|Qinlock
|RADICAVA
|edaravone
|May 5, 2017
|Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
|Radicava
|REBLOZYL
|luspatercept-aamt
|November 8, 2019
|For the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia
|Reblozyl
|RECARBRIO
|imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam
|July 16, 2019
|Treatment of complicated urinary tract infection
|Recarbrio
|REPATHA
|evolocumab
|August 27, 2015
|Treatment of certain patients with high cholesterol
|Repatha
|RETEVMO
|selpercatinib
|May 8, 2020
|Treatment of certain cancers caused by abnormal RET (rearranged during transfection) genes
|Retevmo
|REVCOVI
|evolocumab
|October 5, 2018
|Treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency.
|Revcovi
|REXULTI
|brexpiprazole
|July 10, 2015
|Treatment of major depressive disorder
Rexulti
|REYVOW
|lasmiditan
|October 11, 2019
|Treatment of acute migraine with or without aura, in adults
|Reyvow
|RHOPRESSA
|netarsudil
|December 18, 2017
|Reducing elevated intraocular pressure, when the pressure inside the eye is too high
|Rhopressa
|RINVOQ
|upadacitinib
|August 16, 2019
|Treatment for rheumatoid arthritis
|Rinvoq
|ROZLYTREK
|entrectinib
|August 15, 2019
|Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer
|Rozlytrek
|ROZLYTREK
|entrectinib
|August 15, 2019
|Treatment of certain types of solid tumors
|Rozlytrek
|RUBRACA
|rucaparib
|December 19, 2016
|Treatment of women with certain type of advanced ovarian cancer
|Rubraca
|RUKOBIA
|fostemsavir
|July 2, 2020
|Treatment of HIV infection in patients with limited treatment options.
|Rukobia
|RYDAPT
|midostaurin
|April 28, 2017
|Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that has a mutation in a gene called FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy
|Rydapt
|RYDAPT
|midostaurin
|April 28, 2017
|Treatment of adults with advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM)
|Rydapt
|RYZODEG
|insulin degludec and insulin aspart injection
|September 26, 2015
|Improves blood sugar control in adults with diabetes mellitus (DM)
|Ryzodeg
|SARCLISA
|isatuximab-irfc
|March 2, 2020
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
Sarclisa
|SAVAYSA
|edoxaban
|January 8, 2015
|Prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation
Savaysa
|SCENESSE
|afamelanotide
|October 08, 2019
|Increasing pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions (damage to skin) from erythropoietic protoporphyria
Scenesse
|SEYSARA
|sarecycline
|October 1, 2018
|For the treatment of certain types of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years and older
|Seysara
|SILIQ
|brodalumab
|February 15, 2017
|SILIQ is used for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults
|Siliq
|SIVEXTRO
|tedizolid
|June 20, 2014
|Treatment of serious bacterial skin infections known as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections
|Sivextro
|SKYRIZI
|risankizumab-rzaa
|April 23, 2019
|Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|Skyrizi
|SOGROYA
|somapacitan-beco
|August 28, 2020
|Replacement of growth hormone in adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).
|Sogroya
|SOLOSEC
|secnidazole
|September 15, 2017
|Used to treat adult women with vaginal infections caused by bacteria known as bacterial vaginosis
|Solosec
|SPINRAZA
|nusinersen
|December 23, 2016
|Treatment of spinal muscular atrophy
|SPINRAZA
|STEGLATRO
|ertugliflozin
|December 19, 2017
|Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes when used in addition to diet and exercise.
|Steglatro
|STIOLTO RESPIMAT
|tiotropium bromide and olodaterol
|May 21, 2015
|Long-term treatment of COPD
|Stiolto Respimat
|STRENSIQ
|asfotase alfa
|October 23, 2015
|Treatment of perinatal, infantile and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia (HPP)
|Strensiq
|SUNOSI
|solriamfetol
|March 20, 2018
|To improve wakefullness in adults with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)
|Sunosi
|SYMDEKO
|tezacaftor/ivacaftor
|February 12, 2018
|For the treatment of cystic fibrosis
|Symdeko
|SYMPROIC
|naldemedine
|March 23, 2017
|Treatment for adults with constipation caused by prescription pain drugs called opioids
|Symproic
|TABRECTA
|capmatinib
|May 6, 2020
|Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
|Tabrecta
|TAGRISSO
|osimertinib
|November 13, 2015
|Treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Tagrisso
|TAKHZYRO
|lanadelumab-flyo
|August 23, 2018
|Prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in people 12 years and older
|Takhzyro
|TALZENNA
|talazoparib
|October 16, 2018
|Treatment of adults with a specific form of breast cancer
|Talzenna
|TALTZ
|ixekizumab
|March 22, 2016
|Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults
|Taltz
|TAUVID
|flortaucipir F 18
|March 28, 2020
|To visually detect aggregated neurofibrillary tangles in the brain of patients with Alzheimer's
|Tauvid
|TAVALISSE
|fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate
|April 17, 2018
|Treatment of adults with low platelet count due to chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)
|Tavalisse
|TAZVERIK
|tazemetostat
|January 23, 2020
|Treatment of advanced epithelioid sarcoma
|Tazverik
|TECENTRIQ
|atezolizumab
|May 18, 2016
|Treatment of a type of bladder cancer called urothelial carcinoma
|Tecentriq
|TEGSEDI
|inotersen
|October 5, 2018
|Treatment of nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
|Tegsedi
|TEPEZZA
|teprotumumab-trbw
|January 21, 2020
|Treatment of thyroid eye disease.
|Tepezza
|TEPMETKO
|tepotinib
|February 3, 2021
|Treatment of a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which has a specific set of gene alterations and has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).
|Tepmetko
|TIBSOVO
|ivosidenib
|July 20, 2018
|Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that have a mutation in a gene called IDH1 and whose disease has come back or has not improved after previous treatment(s)
|Tibsovo
|TISSUEBLUE
|Brilliant Blue G Ophthalmic Solution
|December 20, 2019
|Drug used to stain the internal limiting membrane (ILM)
|Tissueblue
|TPOXX
|tecovirimat
|July 13, 2018
|Treatment of smallpox disease
|Tpoxx
|TREMFYA
|guselkumab
|July 13, 2017
treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults
|Tremfya
|TRESIBA
|insulin degludec injection
|September 25, 2015
|Improve glucose control in adults with diabetes mellitus
|Tresiba
|TRIKAFTA
|elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor; ivacaftor
|October 21, 2019
|Treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with the most common gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosi.
|Trikafta
|TRODELVY
|sacituzumab govitecan-hziy
|April 22, 2020
|Treatment of breast cancer
|Trodelvy
|TROGARZO
|ibalizumab-uiyk
|March 6, 2018
|Treatment of human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults
|Trogarzo
|TRULANCE
|plecanatide
|January 19, 2017
|Treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults
|Trulance
|TUKYSA
|tucatinib
|April 17, 2020
|Treatment of breast cancer
|Tukysa
|TURALIO
|pexidartinib
|August 2, 2019
|Treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor
|Turalio
|TYMLOS
|abaloparatide
|April 28, 2017
|Treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk for bone fracture
|Tymlos
|UBRELVY
|ubrogepant
|December 23, 2019
|Treatment of migraine with or without aura
|UBRELVY
|UKONIQ
|umbralisib
|February 5, 2021
|Treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma
|Ukoniq
|UKONIQ
|umbralisib
|February 5, 2021
|Treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL)
|Ukoniq
|ULTOMIRIS
|ravulizumab-cwvz
|December 21, 2018
|Treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
|Ultomiris
UNITUXIN
|dinutuximab
|March 10, 2015
|Treatment of children with high-risk neuroblastoma
|Unituxin
|UPLIZNA
|inebilizumab-cdon
|June 11, 2020
|For the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)
|Uplizna
|UPTRAVI
|selexipag
|December 21, 2015
|Treatment of adults with pulmonary artery hypertension
|Uptravi
|VABOMERE
|meropenem and vaborbactam
|August 29, 2017
|Treatment of adults who have a complicated urinary tract infection (abbreviated as cUTI)
|Vabomere
|VARUBI
|rolapitant
|September 1, 2015
|Prevent delayed phase chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting
|Varubi
|VEKLURY
|remdesivir
|October 22, 2020
|Treatment of COVID-19
|Veklury
|VELTASSA
|patiromer
|October 21, 2015
|Treatment of hyperkalemia
|Veltassa
|VENCLEXTA
|venetoclax
|April 11, 2016
|Treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
|Venclexta
|VERQUVO
|vericiguat
|January 19, 2021
|Treatment of chronic heart failure
|Verquvo
|VERZENIO
|abemaciclib
|September 28, 2017
|Treatment of specific forms of breast cancer
|Verzenio
|VIBERZI
|eluxadoline
|May 27, 2015
|Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea
|Viberzi
|VILTEPSO
|viltolarsen
|August 12, 2020
|For the treatment of a particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
|Viltepso
|VISTOGARD
|uridine triacetate
|December 11, 2015
|Emergency treatment of an overdose with fluorouracil or capecitabine
|Vistogard
|VITRAKVI
|larotrectinib
|November 26, 2018
|Treatment of tumors with specific biomarker
|Vitrakvi
|VIZIMPRO
|dacomitinib
|September 27, 2018
|Treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer
|Vizimpro
|VOSEVI
|sofosbuvir,velpatasvir and voxilaprevir
|July 18, 2017
|Treatment of adults who have a specific type of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, called chronic hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection
|Vosevi
|VRAYLAR
|cariprazine
|September 17, 2015
|Treatment of bipolar disorder
|Vraylar
|VRAYLAR
|cariprazine
|September 17, 2015
|Treatment of schizophrenia
|Vraylar
|VYEPTI
|eptinezumab-jjmr
|February 21, 2020
|Treatment of migraines
|Vyepti
|VYLEESI
|bremelanotide injection
|June 21, 2019
|Treatment of women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder
|Vyleesi
|VYNDAQEL/VYNDAMAX
|VYNDAQEL(tafamidis meglumine)/ VYNDAMAX (tafamidis)
|May 03, 2019
|Treatment of the cardiomyopathy caused by transthyretin‑mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM)
Vyndaqel
|VYONDYS 53
|golodirsen
|December 12, 2019
|For the treatment of a particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
|Vyondys 53
|VYZULTA
|latanoprostene bunod
|November 2, 2017
|Reducing elevated intraocular pressure (IOP)
|Vyzulta
|WAKIX
|pitolisant
|August 14, 2019
|Treatment of excessive sleepiness due to narcolepsy.
|Wakix
|WINLEVI
|clascoterone
|August 26, 2020
|For the treatment of acne vulgaris.
|Winlevi
|XENLETA
|lefamulin
|August 19, 2019
|Treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)
|Xenleta
|XADAGO
|safinamide
|March 21, 2017
|Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease
|Xadago
|XCOPRI
|cenobamate
|November 21, 2019
|Treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult patients
|Xcopri
|XEGLYZE
|abametapir
|July 24, 2020
|Treatment of head lice
|Xeglyze
|XEPI
|ozenoxacin
|December 11,2017
|treatment of impetigo due to certain bacteria
|Xepi
|XERAVA
|eravacycline
|August 27, 2018
|complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria in patients 18 years and older
|Xerava
|XERMELO
|telotristat ethyl
|February 28, 2017
|Treatment of diarrhea in adult patients with carcinoid syndrome
|Xermelo
|XIIDRA
|lifitegrast
|July 11, 2016
|Treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
|Xiidra
|XOFLUZA
|baloxavir marboxil
|November 24, 2018
|Treatment of the flu (influenza) in people 12 years of age and older
|Xofluza
|XOSPATA
|gilteritinib
|November 28, 2018
|Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation
|Xospata
|XPOVIO
|selinexor
|July 3, 2019
|Treatment of multiple myeloma
|Xpovio
|XURIDEN
|uridine triacetate
|September 4, 2015
|Treatment of patients with hereditary orotic aciduria
|Xuriden
|YONDELIS
|trabectedin
|October 23, 2015
|Treatment of certain types of advances tissue sarcoma
Yondelis
|YUPELRI
|revefenacin
|November 9, 2018
|Maintenance treatment of adults with a lung disease called COPD
|Yupelri
|ZEJULA
|niraparib
|March 27, 2017
|Treatment of adult patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer
Zejula
|ZEMDRI
|plazomicin
|June 25, 2018
|Treatment of adults who have a complicated urinary tract infection
|Zemdri
|ZEPATIER
|elbasvir and grazoprevir
|January 28, 2016
|Treatment of chronic Hepatis C genotypes 1 or 4 infection
|Zepatier
|ZEPOSIA
|ozanimod
|March 25, 2020
|Treatment of multiple sclerosis
|Zeposia
|ZEPZELCA
|lurbinectedin
|June 15, 2020
|Treatment of small cell lung cancer
|Zepzelca
|ZINBRYTA
|daclizumab
|May 27, 2016
|Treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS)
|Zinbryta
|ZINPLAVA
|bezlotoxumab
|October 21, 2016
|Decreasing the risk of Clostridium difficile infection recurrence
|Zinplava
|ZOKINVY
|lonafarnib
|November 20, 2020
|To treat rare conditions related to premature aging
|Zokinvy
|ZONTIVITY
|vorapaxar
|May 8, 2014
|Reduction of heart attacks and stroke in high-risk patients
|Zontivity
|ZULRESSO
|brexanolone
|March 19, 2019
|Treatment of postpartum depression
|Zulresso
|ZURAMPIC
|lesinurad
|December 22, 2015
|Lowering uric acid levels in the blood of adult patients with gout
|Zurampic