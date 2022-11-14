Drug Trials Snapshots

ACCRUFER ferric maltol July 25, 2019 Treatment of low iron stores Accrufer

ADAKVEO crizanlizumab-tmca November 15, 2019 Treatment of vasooclusive crises in patients with sickle cell disease. Adakveo

ADDYI flibanserin August 18, 2015 Treatment of acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women Addyi

ADLYXIN lixisenatide July 27, 2016 Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with diabetes mellitus (DM) type 2 when used in addition to diet and exercise Adlyxin

AEMCOLO rifamycin November 16, 2018 Treatment of traveler's diarrhea in adults Aemcolo

AIMOVIG erenumab-aooe May 17, 2018 Preventive treatment of migraine in adults Aimovig

AJOVY fremanezumab-vfrm September 14, 2018 Preventive treatment of migraine in adults Ajovy

AKLIEF trifarotene October 4, 2019 For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older Aklief

AKYNZEO fosnetupitant and palonosetron April 19, 2018 Prevention of the nausea and vomiting that happens right away or later in adults receiving certain anticancer medicines (chemotherapy) Akynzeo

ALECENSA alectinib December 11, 2015 Treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer Alecensa

ALIQOPA copanlisib September 14, 2017 Treatment of adults with follicular lymphoma whose disease has come back after at least two previous treatments. Aliqopa

ALUNBRIG brigatinib April 28, 2017 Treatment of a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is advanced (metastatic). Alunbrig

ANNOVERA segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system August 10, 2018 pregnancy prevention in women Annovera

ANTHIM obiltoxaximab March 18, 2016 Treatment of inhalational anthrax ANTHIM

ARISTADA aripiprazole laurixil October 5, 2015 Treatment of schizophrenia Aristada

ARTESUNATE May 26, 2020 Treatment on severe malaria Artesunate

ASPARLAS calaspargase pegol-mknl December 20, 2018 Treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) Asparlas

AUSTEDO deutetrabenazine April 3, 2017 Treatment of chorea in patients with Huntington’s disease. Austedo

AVYCAZ ceftazidime-avibactam February 25, 2015 Treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infection (abbreviated as cIAI) Avycaz

AVYCAZ ceftazidime-avibactam February 25, 2015 Treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (abbreviated as cUTI) Avycaz

AXUMIN fluciclovine F 18 May 27, 2016 Detection of prostate cancer recurrence Axumin

AYVAKIT avapritinib January 9, 2020 Treatment of adults with certain gastrointestinal stromal tumors Ayvakit

BALVERSA erdafitinib April 12, 2019 For the treatment of urothelial carcinoma (a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer) Balversa

BARHEMSYS amisulpride February 26, 2020 Treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting Barhemsys

BAVENCIO avelumab March 23, 2017 Treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma Bavencio

BAXDELA delafloxacin June 19, 2017 Treatment of adult patients with bacterial skin infections. Baxdela

BENZNIDAZOLE Benznidazole August 29, 2017 Treatment of Chagas disease in children 2 to 12 years of age. Benznidazole

BEOVU brolucizumab-dbll October 7, 2019 Treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration Beovu

BESPONSA inotuzumab ozogamicin August 17, 2017 Treatment of adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Besponsa

BEVYXXA betrixaban June 23, 2017 Prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) Bevyxxa

BIKTARVY bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide February 7, 2018 Treatment of human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults. Biktarvy

BLENREP belantamab mafodotin-blmf August 5, 2020 Treatment of multiple myeloma.

Blenrep

BRAFTOVI encorafenib June 27, 2018 Treatment of melanoma (a type of skin cancer) when used with another drug binimetinib

Bractovi

BRIDION sugammadex December 15, 2015 Reversal of the effects of certain neuromuscular blocking agents Bridion

BRINEURA cerliponase alfa April 27, 2017 Slowing loss of walking ability (ambulation) in symptomatic patients with a specific form of Batten disease. Brineura

BRIVIACT brivaracetam February 18, 2016 Treatment of partial-onset seizures Briviact

BRUKINSA zanubrutinib November 14, 2019 Treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma Brukinsa

BYFAVO remimazolam July 2, 2020 Treatment of starting and maintaining sedation in adults undergoing short (less than 30 minutes) procedures. Byfavo

CABENUVA cabotegravir and rilpivirine January 20, 2021 Treatment of HIV-1 infection. Cabenuva

CABLIVI caplacizumab-yhdp; February 06, 2019 Treatment of adults with an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP) Cablivi

CALQUENCE acalabrutinib October 31, 2017 Treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) Calquence

CAPLYTA lumateperone December 20, 2019 Treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Caplyta

CERIANNA fluoroestradiol F 18 May 20, 2020 For the detection of estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Cerianna

CHOLBAM cholic acid March 17, 2015 Treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects Cholbam

CHOLBAM cholic acid March 17, 2015 Treatment of peroxisomal disorders, including Zellweger spectrum disorders Cholbam

CINQUAIR reslizumab March 23, 2016 Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma) Cinquair

COPIKTRA duvelisib September 24, 2018 Treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and follicular lymphoma (FL) Copiktra

CORLANOR ivabradine April 15, 2015 Reduce hospitalization from worsening heart failure. Corlanor

COSENTYX secukinumab January 21, 2015 Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who do not respond well to medication applied directly to the skin Cosentyx

COTELLIC (cobimetinib) November 10, 2015 Part of combination treatment melanoma Cotellic

CRESEMBA isavuconazonium sulfate March 6, 2015 Treatment of invasive aspergillosis Cresemba

CRESEMBA isavuconazonium sulfate March 6, 2015 Treatment of invasive mucormycosis Cresemba

CRYSVITA burosamab-twza April 17, 2018 For the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia Crysvita

DAKLINZA daclatasvir July 24, 2015 Treatment of chronic Hepatitis C genotype 3 infection Daklinza

DALVANCE dalbavancin hydrochloride May 23, 2014 Treatment of serious bacterial skin infections Dalvance

DANYELZA naxitamab-gqgk November 25, 2020 Treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma Danyelza

DARZALEX daratumumab November 16, 2015 Treatment of multiple myeloma Darzalex

DAURISMO glasdegib November 21, 2018 Treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Daurismo

DAYVIGO lemborexant December 20, 2019 Treatment of adults with insomnia. Dayvigo

DEFITELIO defibrotide sodium March 30, 2016 Treatment of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) Defitelio

DETECTNET copper Cu 64 dotatate September 3, 2020 Detection of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs).

DIACOMIT stiripentol August 20, 2018 Treatment of seizures in patients with Dravet syndrome Diacomit

DOJOLVI triheptanoin June 30, 2020 Source of calories and fatty acids for patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders Dojolvi

DOPTELET avatrombopag May 21, 2018 Treatment of adults with low platelet count Doptelet

DUPIXENT dupilumab March 28, 2017 Treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults Dupixent

EBANGA ansuvimab-zykl December 21, 2020 Treatment of Zaire ebolavirus infection Ebanga

EGATEN triclabendazole February 13, 2019 Treatment of fasciolasis Egaten

ELZONRIS tagraxofusp-erzx December 21, 2018 Treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN Elzonris

EMFLAZA deflazacort February 9, 2017 Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older Emflaza

EMGALITY galcanezumab-gnim September 27, 2018 Preventive treatment of migraine in adults Emgality

EMPLICITI elotuzumab November 30, 2015 Treatment of multiple myeloma Empliciti

ENHERTU fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki December 20, 2019 Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in adults Enhertu

ENSPRYNG satralizumab-mwge August 14, 2020 Treatment ofnneuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) Enspryng

ENTRESTO sacubitril/valsartan July 7, 2015 Treatment of heart failure Entresto

ENTYVIO vedolizumab May 20, 2014 Treatment of Crohn’s Disease Entyvio

ENTYVIO vedolizumab May 20, 2014 Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Entyvio

EPCLUSA sofosbuvir and velpatasvir June 28, 2016 Treatment of chronic Hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection. Epclusa

EPIDIOLEX cannabidiol June 25, 2018 Treatment of seizures in two rare and severe forms of epilepsy. Epidiolex

ERLEADA apalutamide February 14, 2018 Treatment of prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body (non-metastatic) Erleada

EUCRISA crisaborole December 14, 2016 Treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 2 age years of age and older Eucrisa

EVENITY romosozumab-aqqg April 9, 2019 ​For the treatment of osteoporosis in women after menopause Evenity

EVRYSDI risdiplam August 7, 2020 ​For the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Evrysdi

EXEM FOAM air polymer-Type A November 7, 2019 Detection of fallopian tubes patency (openness) in women with infertility Exem Foam

EXONDYS 51 eteplirsen September 19, 2016 Treatment of particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy Exondys 51

FARYDAK panobinostat February 23, 2015 Treatment of multiple myeloma Farydak

FASENRA benralizumab November 14, 2017 Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma) Fasenra

FETROJA cefiderocol November 14, 2018 For the treatment of a complicated urinary tract infection. Fetroja

FIRDAPSE amifampridine November 28, 2018 Treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in adults. Firdapse

FLUORODOPA F 18 October 10, 2019 Visual detection of certain nerve cells in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian Syndromes (PS). Fluorodopa f 18

Ga-68-DOTATOC August 21, 2019 Detection of of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs) Ga-68-dotatoc

Ga 68 PSMA-11 December 1, 2020 Detection of specific cancer lesions in men with prostate cancer Ga 68 PSMA-11

GALAFOLD migalastat hydrochloride August 10, 2018 Treatment of Fabry disease in adults Galafold

GAMIFANT emapalumab-lzsg November 20, 2018 Treatment of patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis Gamifant

GAVRETO pralsetinib September 4, 2020 Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Gavreto

GEMTESA vibegron December 23, 2020 Treatment of symptoms of overactive bladder Gemtesa

GENVOYA elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide November 5, 2015 Complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 in adults and children 12 years of age and older. Genvoya

GIAPREZA angiotensin II December 21, 2017 Used to increase dangerously low blood pressure in adults with certain types of shock. Giapreza

GIVLAARI givosiran November 20, 2019 For the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).​ Givlaari

HEMLIBRA emicizumab November 16, 2017 Prevent ion or reduction of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A. Hemlibra

IBRANCE palbociclib February 3, 2015 Treatment of a specific form of advanced breast cancer called ER-positive, HER2-negative (ER+/HER-) breast cancer in women who have gone through menopause (post-menopausal) Ibrance

IBSRELA tenapanor September 12, 2019 Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation Ibsrela

IDHIFA enasidenib August 1, 2017 Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that have a mutation in a gene called IDH2 and whose disease has come back or has not improved after previous treatment(s). IDHIFA

ILUMYA tildrakizumab-asmn March 20, 2018 For the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Ilumya

IMCIVREE setmelanotide May 1, 2017 Treatment of obesity in patients 6 years and older with rare disorder Imcivree

IMFINZI durvalumab May 1, 2017 Treatment of a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma. Imfinzi

INGREZZA valbenazine April 11, 2017 Treatment of tardive dyskinesia Ingrezza

INMAZEB atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn October 14, 2020 ​Treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus) infection Inmazeb

INQOVI decitabine and cedazuridine July 7, 2020 Treatment of adults with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Inqovi

INREBIC fedratinib August 16, 2019 Treatment of myelofibrosis Inrebic

ISTURISA osilodrostat March 6, 2020 Treatment of Cushing's disease Isturisa

JEUVEAU efinaconazolebotulinum toxin- type A February 1, 2019 Temporary improvement of the appearance of glabellar lines (wrinkles between the eyebrows). Jeuveau

JUBLIA efinaconazole June 6, 2014 Treatment of fungal infection of the toenails due to two common forms of fungi Jublia

KANUMA sebelipase alfa December 8, 2015 Treatment of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) deficiency Kanuma

KENGREAL cangrelor June 22, 2015 Prevention of coronary artery blood clot formation in patients undergoing PCI Kengreal

KEVZARA sarilumab May 22, 2017 Treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) Kevzara

KISQALI ribociclib March 13, 2017 Treatment of a specific form of advanced breast cancer Kisqali

KLISYRI tirbanibulin December 14, 2020 Treatment of actinic keratosis Klisyri

KOSELUGO selumetinib April 10,2020 For the treatment of plexiform neurofibroma Koselugo

KRINTAFEL tafenoquine July 20, 2018 Prevention of malaria relapse caused by the parasite, Plasmodium vivax Krintafel

KYBELLA deoxycholic acid April 29, 2015 Treatment for double chin Kybella

LAMPIT nifurtimox August 6, 2020 Treatment of Chagas disease Lampit

LARTRUVO olaratumab October 19, 2016 Treatment of soft tissue sarcoma Lartruvo

LENVIMA lenvatinib February 13, 2015 Treatment of progressive, differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that can no longer be treated with radioactive iodine Lenvima

LIBTAYO cemiplimab-rwlc September 25, 2018 Treatment of advanced skin cancer (squamous cell carcinoma) Libtayo

LOKELMA sodium zirconium cyclosilicate May 18, 2018 Treatment of hyperkalemia in adults Lokelma

LONSURF trifluridine and tipiracil September 22, 2015 Treatment of advanced colorectal cancer Lonsurf

LORBRENA lorlatinib November 2, 2018 Treatment of specific type of lung cancer Lorbrena

LUCEMYRA lofexidine hydrochloride May 16, 2018 For the treatment of symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal during abrupt opioid discontinuation. Lucemyra

LUMOXITI moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk September 13, 2018 Treatment of hairy cell leukemia in adults Lumoxiti

LUPKYNIS voclosporin January 22, 2021 Treatment of lupus nephritis Lupkynis

LUTATHERA lutetium 177 dotate January 26, 2018 For the treatment of somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) Lutathera

MACRILEN macimorelin acetate December 20, 2017 Diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in adults Macrilen

MARGENZA margetuximab-cmkb December 16, 2020 Treatment of metastatic breast cancer Margenza

MAVYRET glecaprevir and pibrentasvir August 3, 2017 Treatment of adults who have a specific type of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, called chronic hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection Mavyret

MAYZENT siponimod March 26, 2019 For treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Mayzent

MEKTOVI binimetinib June 27, 2018 Treatment of melanoma (a type of skin cancer) when used with another drug encorafenib. Mektovi

MEPSEVII vestronidase alfa-vjbk November 15, 2017 Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS, VII, Sly syndrome) Mepsevii

MONJUVI tafasitamab-cxix July 31, 2020 For the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Monjuvi

MOTEGRITY prucalopride December 14, 2018 ​Treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. Motegrity

MOXIDECTIN moxidectin June 13, 2018 Treatment of onchocerciasis in patients 12 years of age and older Moxidectin

MULPLETA lusutrombopag July 31, 2018 Treatment of adults with low platelet count Mulpleta

NATPARA parathyroid hormone January 23, 2015 Control of hypocalcemia along with calcium and vitamin D in adults with hypoparathyroidism Natpara

NERLYNX neratinib July 17, 2017 Treatment of an early stage HER2 -positive breast cancer. Nerlynx

NETSPOT kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 dotatate injection June 1, 2016 Detection of a specific type of tumors called somatostatin receptor positive neuro-endocrine tumors (NETs) Netspot

NEXLETOL bempedoic acid February 21, 2020 Treatment of high LDL cholesterol Nexletol

NINLARO ixazomib November 20, 2015 Treatment of multiple myeloma Ninlaro

NOURIANZ istradefylline

August 27, 2019 Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease Nourianz

NUBEQA darolutamide July 30, 2019 Treatment of prostate cancer Nubeqa

NUCALA mepolizumab November 4, 2015 Treatment of a specific type of severe asthma (called eosinophilic phenotype asthma) Nucala

NUPLAZID pimavanserin April 29, 2016 Treatment of hallucinations and delusions in patients with Parkinson’s disease Nuplazid

NURTEC ODT rimegepant February 27, 2020 Treatment of acute migraine Nurtec Odt

NUZYRA omadacycline October 2, 2018 Treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) Nuzyra

OCALIVA obeticholic acid May 27, 2016 Treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in adults Ocaliva

ODOMZO sonidegib July 24, 2015 Treatment of locally advanced basal cell carcinoma Odomzo

OCREVUS ocrelizumab March 28, 2017 Treatment of patients with two types of multiple sclerosis Ocrevus

OLINVYK oliceridine August 7, 2020 For the treatment of acute pain Olinvyk

OLUMIANT baricitinib May 31, 2018 Treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) whose disease was not well controlled using RA medications called Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) antagonists Olumiant

OMEGAVEN fish oil triglycerides July 27, 2018 Treatment of Parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis (PNAC) Omegaven

ONGENTYS opicapone April 24,2018 Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease Ongentys

ONPATTRO patisiran August 10, 2018 Treatment of nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary tranthyretin-mediated amyloidosis Onpattro

ORGOVYX relugolix December 18, 2020 Treatment of advanced prostate cancer Orgovyx

ORILISSA elagolix July 23, 2018 Treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis Orilissa

ORKAMBI lumacaftor/ivacaftor July 2, 2015 Treatment of cystic fibrosis Orkambi

ORLADEYO berotralstat December 3, 2020 Prevention of attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older. Orladeyo

OXBRYTA voxelotor November 25, 2019 Treatment of sickle cell disease. Oxbryta

OXERVATE cenegermin-bkbj August 22, 2018 Treatment of neurotrophic keratitis Oxervate

OXLUMO lumasiran November 23, 2018 Lowering the level of urine oxalate in children and adults with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). Oxlumo

OZEMPIC semaglutide December 5, 2017 Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM) when used in addition to diet and exercise. Ozempic

PADCEV enfortumab vedotin-ejfv December 13, 2019 For the treatment of a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma. Padcev

PALYNZIG pegvaliase-pqpz May 24, 2018 Lowering the blood levels of phenylalanine in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) Palynziq

PARSABIV etelcalcetide February 7, 2017 Treat high levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) Parsabiv

PEMAZYRE pemigatinib April 17, 2020 Treatment of adults with metastatic bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) Pemazyre

PIFELTRO doravirine August 30, 2018 Treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults Pifeltro

PIQRAY alpelisib May 24, 2019 Treatment of advanced breast cancer Piqray

PIZENSY lactitol February 12, 2020 Treatment of a type of constipation called chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) Pizensy

POLIVY polatuzumab vedotin-piiq June 10, 2019 Treatment of adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Polivy

PORTRAZZA necitumumab November 24, 2015 Treatment of metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer Portrazza

POTELIGEO mogamulizumab-kpkc August 8, 2018 Treatment of adults with mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome Poteligeo

PRALUENT alirocumab July 24, 2015 Treatment of certain patients with high cholesterol Praluent

PRAXBIND idarucizumab October 16, 2015 Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of Pradaxa during emergency situations or when there is a need to reverse its blood-thinning effects Praxbind

PRETOMANID August 14, 2019 ​Treatment of lung tuberculosis in limited population Pretomanid

PREVYMIS letermovir November 8, 2017 Prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adults Prevymis

QINLOCK ripretinib May 15, 2020 Treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Qinlock

RADICAVA edaravone May 5, 2017 Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Radicava

REBLOZYL luspatercept-aamt November 8, 2019 For the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia Reblozyl

RECARBRIO imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam July 16, 2019 Treatment of complicated urinary tract infection Recarbrio

REPATHA evolocumab August 27, 2015 Treatment of certain patients with high cholesterol Repatha

RETEVMO selpercatinib May 8, 2020 Treatment of certain cancers caused by abnormal RET (rearranged during transfection) genes Retevmo

REVCOVI evolocumab October 5, 2018 Treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency. Revcovi

REXULTI brexpiprazole July 10, 2015 Treatment of major depressive disorder Rexulti

REYVOW lasmiditan October 11, 2019 Treatment of acute migraine with or without aura, in adults Reyvow

RHOPRESSA netarsudil December 18, 2017 Reducing elevated intraocular pressure, when the pressure inside the eye is too high Rhopressa

RINVOQ upadacitinib August 16, 2019 Treatment for rheumatoid arthritis Rinvoq

ROZLYTREK entrectinib August 15, 2019 Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Rozlytrek

ROZLYTREK entrectinib August 15, 2019 Treatment of certain types of solid tumors Rozlytrek

RUBRACA rucaparib December 19, 2016 Treatment of women with certain type of advanced ovarian cancer Rubraca

RUKOBIA fostemsavir July 2, 2020 Treatment of HIV infection in patients with limited treatment options. Rukobia

RYDAPT midostaurin April 28, 2017 Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that has a mutation in a gene called FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy Rydapt

RYDAPT midostaurin April 28, 2017 Treatment of adults with advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) Rydapt

RYZODEG insulin degludec and insulin aspart injection September 26, 2015 Improves blood sugar control in adults with diabetes mellitus (DM) Ryzodeg

SARCLISA isatuximab-irfc March 2, 2020 Treatment of multiple myeloma Sarclisa

SAVAYSA edoxaban January 8, 2015 Prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation Savaysa

SCENESSE afamelanotide October 08, 2019 Increasing pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions (damage to skin) from erythropoietic protoporphyria Scenesse

SEYSARA sarecycline October 1, 2018 For the treatment of certain types of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years and older Seysara

SILIQ brodalumab February 15, 2017 SILIQ is used for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults Siliq

SIVEXTRO tedizolid June 20, 2014 Treatment of serious bacterial skin infections known as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections Sivextro

SKYRIZI risankizumab-rzaa April 23, 2019 Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Skyrizi

SOGROYA somapacitan-beco August 28, 2020 Replacement of growth hormone in adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Sogroya

SOLOSEC secnidazole September 15, 2017 Used to treat adult women with vaginal infections caused by bacteria known as bacterial vaginosis Solosec

SPINRAZA nusinersen December 23, 2016 Treatment of spinal muscular atrophy SPINRAZA

STEGLATRO ertugliflozin December 19, 2017 Improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes when used in addition to diet and exercise. Steglatro

STIOLTO RESPIMAT tiotropium bromide and olodaterol May 21, 2015 Long-term treatment of COPD Stiolto Respimat

STRENSIQ asfotase alfa October 23, 2015 Treatment of perinatal, infantile and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia (HPP) Strensiq

SUNOSI solriamfetol March 20, 2018 To improve wakefullness in adults with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) Sunosi

SYMDEKO tezacaftor/ivacaftor February 12, 2018 For the treatment of cystic fibrosis Symdeko

SYMPROIC naldemedine March 23, 2017 Treatment for adults with constipation caused by prescription pain drugs called opioids Symproic

TABRECTA capmatinib May 6, 2020 Treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Tabrecta

TAGRISSO osimertinib November 13, 2015 Treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Tagrisso

TAKHZYRO lanadelumab-flyo August 23, 2018 Prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in people 12 years and older Takhzyro

TALZENNA talazoparib October 16, 2018 Treatment of adults with a specific form of breast cancer Talzenna

TALTZ ixekizumab March 22, 2016 Treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults Taltz

TAUVID flortaucipir F 18 March 28, 2020 To visually detect aggregated neurofibrillary tangles in the brain of patients with Alzheimer's Tauvid

TAVALISSE fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate April 17, 2018 Treatment of adults with low platelet count due to chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) Tavalisse

TAZVERIK tazemetostat January 23, 2020 Treatment of advanced epithelioid sarcoma Tazverik

TECENTRIQ atezolizumab May 18, 2016 Treatment of a type of bladder cancer called urothelial carcinoma Tecentriq

TEGSEDI inotersen October 5, 2018 Treatment of nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis Tegsedi

TEPEZZA teprotumumab-trbw January 21, 2020 Treatment of thyroid eye disease. Tepezza

TEPMETKO tepotinib February 3, 2021 Treatment of a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which has a specific set of gene alterations and has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). Tepmetko

TIBSOVO ivosidenib July 20, 2018 Treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that have a mutation in a gene called IDH1 and whose disease has come back or has not improved after previous treatment(s) Tibsovo

TISSUEBLUE Brilliant Blue G Ophthalmic Solution December 20, 2019 Drug used to stain the internal limiting membrane (ILM) Tissueblue

TPOXX tecovirimat July 13, 2018 Treatment of smallpox disease Tpoxx

TREMFYA guselkumab July 13, 2017 treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults Tremfya

TRESIBA insulin degludec injection September 25, 2015 Improve glucose control in adults with diabetes mellitus Tresiba

TRIKAFTA elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor; ivacaftor October 21, 2019 Treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with the most common gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosi. Trikafta

TRODELVY sacituzumab govitecan-hziy April 22, 2020 Treatment of breast cancer Trodelvy

TROGARZO ibalizumab-uiyk March 6, 2018 Treatment of human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults Trogarzo

TRULANCE plecanatide January 19, 2017 Treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults Trulance

TUKYSA tucatinib April 17, 2020 Treatment of breast cancer Tukysa

TURALIO pexidartinib August 2, 2019 Treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor Turalio

TYMLOS abaloparatide April 28, 2017 Treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk for bone fracture Tymlos

UBRELVY ubrogepant December 23, 2019 Treatment of migraine with or without aura UBRELVY

UKONIQ umbralisib February 5, 2021 Treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma Ukoniq

UKONIQ umbralisib February 5, 2021 Treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) Ukoniq

ULTOMIRIS ravulizumab-cwvz December 21, 2018 Treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Ultomiris

UNITUXIN dinutuximab March 10, 2015 Treatment of children with high-risk neuroblastoma Unituxin

UPLIZNA inebilizumab-cdon June 11, 2020 For the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) Uplizna

UPTRAVI selexipag December 21, 2015 Treatment of adults with pulmonary artery hypertension Uptravi

VABOMERE meropenem and vaborbactam August 29, 2017 Treatment of adults who have a complicated urinary tract infection (abbreviated as cUTI) Vabomere

VARUBI rolapitant September 1, 2015 Prevent delayed phase chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting Varubi

VEKLURY remdesivir October 22, 2020 ​Treatment of COVID-19 Veklury

VELTASSA patiromer October 21, 2015 Treatment of hyperkalemia Veltassa

VENCLEXTA venetoclax April 11, 2016 Treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) Venclexta

VERQUVO vericiguat January 19, 2021 Treatment of chronic heart failure Verquvo

VERZENIO abemaciclib September 28, 2017 Treatment of specific forms of breast cancer Verzenio

VIBERZI eluxadoline May 27, 2015 Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea Viberzi

VILTEPSO viltolarsen August 12, 2020 For the treatment of a particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Viltepso

VISTOGARD uridine triacetate December 11, 2015 Emergency treatment of an overdose with fluorouracil or capecitabine Vistogard

VITRAKVI larotrectinib November 26, 2018 Treatment of tumors with specific biomarker Vitrakvi

VIZIMPRO dacomitinib September 27, 2018 Treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer Vizimpro

VOSEVI sofosbuvir,velpatasvir and voxilaprevir July 18, 2017 Treatment of adults who have a specific type of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, called chronic hepatitis C virus genotypes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection Vosevi

VRAYLAR cariprazine September 17, 2015 Treatment of bipolar disorder Vraylar

VRAYLAR cariprazine September 17, 2015 Treatment of schizophrenia Vraylar

VYEPTI eptinezumab-jjmr February 21, 2020 Treatment of migraines Vyepti

VYLEESI bremelanotide injection June 21, 2019 Treatment of women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder Vyleesi

VYNDAQEL/VYNDAMAX VYNDAQEL(tafamidis meglumine)/ VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) May 03, 2019 ​Treatment of the cardiomyopathy caused by transthyretin‑mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) Vyndaqel

VYONDYS 53 golodirsen December 12, 2019 For the treatment of a particular type of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) Vyondys 53

VYZULTA latanoprostene bunod November 2, 2017 Reducing elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) Vyzulta

WAKIX pitolisant August 14, 2019 Treatment of excessive sleepiness due to narcolepsy. Wakix

WINLEVI clascoterone August 26, 2020 For the treatment of acne vulgaris. Winlevi

XENLETA lefamulin August 19, 2019 Treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) Xenleta

XADAGO safinamide March 21, 2017 Treatment of “off episodes” in patients with Parkinson’s disease Xadago

XCOPRI cenobamate November 21, 2019 Treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult patients Xcopri

XEGLYZE abametapir July 24, 2020 Treatment of head lice Xeglyze

XEPI ozenoxacin December 11,2017 treatment of impetigo due to certain bacteria Xepi

XERAVA eravacycline August 27, 2018 complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria in patients 18 years and older Xerava

XERMELO telotristat ethyl February 28, 2017 Treatment of diarrhea in adult patients with carcinoid syndrome Xermelo

XIIDRA lifitegrast July 11, 2016 Treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Xiidra

XOFLUZA baloxavir marboxil November 24, 2018 Treatment of the flu (influenza) in people 12 years of age and older Xofluza

XOSPATA gilteritinib November 28, 2018 Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation Xospata

XPOVIO selinexor July 3, 2019 Treatment of multiple myeloma Xpovio

XURIDEN uridine triacetate September 4, 2015 Treatment of patients with hereditary orotic aciduria Xuriden

YONDELIS trabectedin October 23, 2015 Treatment of certain types of advances tissue sarcoma Yondelis

YUPELRI revefenacin November 9, 2018 Maintenance treatment of adults with a lung disease called COPD Yupelri

ZEJULA niraparib March 27, 2017 Treatment of adult patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer Zejula

ZEMDRI plazomicin June 25, 2018 Treatment of adults who have a complicated urinary tract infection Zemdri

ZEPATIER elbasvir and grazoprevir January 28, 2016 Treatment of chronic Hepatis C genotypes 1 or 4 infection Zepatier

ZEPOSIA ozanimod March 25, 2020 Treatment of multiple sclerosis Zeposia

ZEPZELCA lurbinectedin June 15, 2020 Treatment of small cell lung cancer Zepzelca

ZINBRYTA daclizumab May 27, 2016 Treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) Zinbryta

ZINPLAVA bezlotoxumab October 21, 2016 Decreasing the risk of Clostridium difficile infection recurrence Zinplava

ZOKINVY lonafarnib November 20, 2020 To treat rare conditions related to premature aging Zokinvy

ZONTIVITY vorapaxar May 8, 2014 Reduction of heart attacks and stroke in high-risk patients Zontivity

ZULRESSO brexanolone March 19, 2019 Treatment of postpartum depression Zulresso