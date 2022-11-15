Submit Release
Mobile-first gym management software FitnessForce gets selected for start-up incubation in North America

FitnessForce Team with Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario at TBDC, Canada

FitnessForce Logo

FitnessForce team with rest of the TBDC Cohort

FitnessForce, a mobile-first gym management software from India, has been identified as a high-potential start-up for incubation by TBDC - Canada.

FitnessForce was successfully selected among a small group of Indian tech startups. While it’s first time here, they have a well-respected product with a loyal client base in India & the Middle East.”
— N. Jain, TBDC
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FitnessForce, a mobile-first Fitness Club Management software business, has been identified as “high-potential” and selected for start-up incubation by the Toronto Business Development Centre, opening up scaling opportunities in the North American market. 

In an effort to find the companies of tomorrow in Canada today, the Toronto Business Development Centre’s business incubation scheme carried out a rigorous process to identify promising tech enterprises. TBDC partners with innovators worldwide to accelerate their expansion in Canada. To receive the support of the TBDC, companies have to pass a detailed panel interview, submit business plans and meet or surpass all the TBDC selection criteria, most notably whether the company was solving a real customer need with its proposition. N. Jain, the Director of Business Growth & Partnerships from TBDC  said, “FitnessForce was successfully selected among a small group of Indian tech startups. While it’s the first time FitnessForce has entered the North American market, they have a well-respected product with a loyal client base in India & the Middle East. This is a perfect stepping stone to entering a new regional market."

Continuously improving the gym software platform based on client feedback has led to FitnessForce developing a well respected  product with a loyal client base. On why he thinks they were selected, Hadi Curtay, the CEO said, “FitnessForce has a couple of things that really sets it apart. One, we solve the multiple vendor problem by providing everything; payments, management, CRM, members app and more in one slick, easy to use interface. Secondly, we free studio and gym owners from back offices and their desktops with complete mobile-first functionality, so gym owners and managers can manage their health clubs anytime, anywhere.’

As an incubatee, FitnessForce will receive advice, support and mentoring from the TBDC, giving an already established and successful business model the opportunity to flourish in a new regional market.  Mr Curtay added:  “I’m really proud we were one of the few enterprises selected. My hope is that FitnessForce will support growth and innovation in the fitness industry here in Canada and the rest of North America. Whether it’s an individual starting up a private training business or a national chain of gyms, FitnessForce scales with the business’ needs and it’s priced super competitively, so I feel really optimistic that we can do well here.”

About FitnessForce:

FitnessForce is fast and scalable mobile-first wellness & health club software available in India, the Middle East, Canada and North America. Learn more about FitnessForce 

About TBDC:

The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) offers support for launching, growing, and scaling start-ups. The TBDC offers access to key resources such as business advisory support and a professional environment to establish your business. TBDC motivates entrepreneurial-minded individuals from diverse communities to develop their business plans and to effectively start up their companies through a variety of tailored programs.

Hadi Curtay
FitnessForce Software Inc.
+1 647-502-4970
hadi@fitnessforce.com
