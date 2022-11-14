New 700-seat middle school opening in Langford

CANADA, November 14 - Another new school is opening in Langford, giving 700 students a modern and connected space to learn.

“It’s a great day when students are welcomed into their new school! I’m proud of the work our government has done to build new schools in fast-growing regions like Langford,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We know there is still more to do, and we will continue to work with the Sooke School District to find beneficial solutions to enrolment growth for families, students and staff.”

The new Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school will open its doors to students on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The school was built according to LEED Gold Standards and includes accessibility features such as elevators and parking for people with disabilities.

This school is the result of $65.1 million in funding from the Province. With capacity for 700 students in grades 6 to 8, the school is located on the same property as the 500-seat Pexsisen Elementary school, which opened its doors in September 2022.

“More and more families are moving to Langford, and now they have another great school right in their backyard,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. “Seven hundred middle-school students can look forward to continuing their school year in state-of-the-art classrooms at Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school.”

The site for Pexsisen Elementary and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle schools was purchased in December 2017 with an investment of $23.4 million from the Province and a $1.6-million contribution from the school district.

“This is an exciting time for families on the Westshore,” said Ravi Parmar, chair, Sooke School District Board of Education. “The addition of a 700-seat middle school will offer students a quality learning environment with new opportunities in a beautifully constructed school. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the ministry, as well as the City of Langford that installed an artificial turf on the field at Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school for year-round play.”

In the past five years, the Ministry of Education and Child Care has approved $227 million to create 2,280 new student seats in the Sooke School District, including a new 480-seat elementary school in south Langford and a 600-seat expansion at Royal Bay Secondary, as well as site purchases for three future schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.