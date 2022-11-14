Gig workers invited to roundtable discussions

CANADA, November 14 - Ride-hailing and food-delivery workers on Vancouver Island can provide input about their work at in-person roundtable meetings in Victoria, Nanaimo and Parksville.

Workers are invited to attend a roundtable in their community to provide insight about the work they do, working conditions, the challenges they face and what employment-standards-related changes they would like to see.

Workers who drive or deliver for app-based companies either as their primary source of income or to supplement their income, are invited to participate in the following sessions:

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

2:30-4 p.m.

Burnside Gorge Community Centre

471 Cecelia Rd.

Victoria

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vancouver Island University

Student Union Building No. 193,

900 Fifth St.

Nanaimo

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

2-3:30 p.m.

Parksville Community Centre

223 Mills St.

Parksville

To register, ride-hailing and food-delivery workers can email: precariousworkstrategy@gov.bc.ca

Written comments can also be sent to this address.

These roundtables are part of a provincewide precarious-work strategy led by Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy. Government is reviewing issues with gig work to ensure that appropriate employment standards are in place.

For workers unable to attend in-person discussions, a virtual event is coming soon in addition to an online survey.

Quick Facts:

Gig work is income-earning activity outside of standard, long-term employer-employee relationships.

In May 2020, a Statistics Canada report estimated about one in 10 Canadians in the workforce (approximately 1.7 million people) are gig workers.

Many app-based drivers are paid only for “active time” and may earn less than minimum wage for a shift.

Learn More:

Learn about the gig-worker engagement: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/gig-worker-engagement