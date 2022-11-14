Minister’s statement on World Diabetes Day

CANADA, November 14 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of National Diabetes Month in November, as well as World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, 2022:

“I’d like to observe Diabetes Awareness Month and recognize World Diabetes Day to help raise public awareness and acknowledge the effect of this disease on people, our health-care system and the economy. As someone who lives with Type 1 diabetes, this day is close to my heart as I understand the daily impacts this disease can have on people and their loved ones.

“Diabetes is a serious condition that affects the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose levels. It is affecting approximately 517,000 people in British Columbia who are currently diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Every year, approximately 33,000 British Columbians are diagnosed with this disease. Overall, diabetes reduces a person’s lifespan by two years in B.C.

“According to the Diabetes Canada, Diabetes in British Columbia 2022 report, the estimated direct cost of diabetes in B.C. is $565 million and is expected to rise to $732 million by 2031. Much of the cost of this disease is attributed to treating the serious complications of diabetes, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and amputation.

“I strongly encourage those impacted by diabetes to become informed about the disease and preventive care measures, as well as the available treatments in our province. You can find valuable information and resources on the government’s website: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/illnesses-conditions/diabetes

“By becoming familiar with the diabetes warning signs and making healthy lifestyle choices, people might be able to mitigate certain risk factors and manage the condition better.

“Along with spreading awareness, our government is supporting people with a number of diabetes supplies through BC Pharmacare, including insulin pumps and supplies, blood glucose test strips and continuous glucose monitors, as well as needles and syringes. This year, BC PharmaCare’s new and expanded coverage of medications included a glucagon intranasal spray (Baqsimi) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia reactions.

“Through PharmaCare, we continue to improve access to the medical devices and prescription drugs that British Columbians need. In 2018, the Ministry of Health announced a $105-million investment over three years to reduce and/or eliminate Fair PharmaCare deductibles and co-payments for British Columbians with lower incomes.

“We’ll continue to take steps to provide quality care and affordable medication to people living with diabetes. My thoughts are with those of you today who are impacted by this serious disease.”

Learn More:

To learn more about BC PharmaCare, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents

For more information about Fair PharmaCare, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents/who-we-cover/fair-pharmacare-plan

Coverage for insulin pumps: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018HLTH0060-001168

Coverage for Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0113-001142

For more information about the biosimilars initiative for patients:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents/what-we-cover/biosimilars-initiative-patients