Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue

Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health.

“Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four years as health commissioner,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “From preparing and protecting Alaskans from the global pandemic to the reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services, he is a skilled and dedicated public servant and I look forward to another four years working with him to move Alaska forward.”

Mr. Crum was born and raised in Alaska and has experience in the private sector in strategic management, organizational development, executive consulting and working on mega-projects. A primary skillset is his ability to establish and lead effective teams, and this can be seen by Alaska’s nation leading COVID-19 response and vaccination distribution, and the marked improvement of multiple divisions at DHSS during his tenure.

Prior to being appointed commissioner in December 2018, Crum was executive vice president of his family’s company, Northern Industrial Training. Commissioner Crum is active in community service organizations and has served as a board member for groups like the Salvation Army and MyHouse, a group that works specifically with homeless youth. Both groups work with clients dealing with mental health, substance use disorder, transitional housing and workforce development issues. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northwestern University and a Master of Science in Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Commissioner Crum will take the helm at the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.