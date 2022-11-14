Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,752 in the last 365 days.

Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue

Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health.

“Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four years as health commissioner,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “From preparing and protecting Alaskans from the global pandemic to the reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services, he is a skilled and dedicated public servant and I look forward to another four years working with him to move Alaska forward.”

Mr. Crum was born and raised in Alaska and has experience in the private sector in strategic management, organizational development, executive consulting and working on mega-projects. A primary skillset is his ability to establish and lead effective teams, and this can be seen by Alaska’s nation leading COVID-19 response and vaccination distribution, and the marked improvement of multiple divisions at DHSS during his tenure.

Prior to being appointed commissioner in December 2018, Crum was executive vice president of his family’s company, Northern Industrial Training. Commissioner Crum is active in community service organizations and has served as a board member for groups like the Salvation Army and MyHouse, a group that works specifically with homeless youth. Both groups work with clients dealing with mental health, substance use disorder, transitional housing and workforce development issues. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northwestern University and a Master of Science in Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Commissioner Crum will take the helm at the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

You just read:

Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.