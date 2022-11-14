Skill Samurai Australia Awards Two Franchises

Skill Samurai is Ready to Roll in Australia. Skill Samurai Logo

First Training for New Skill Samurai International Franchisees.

Skill Samurai goes beyond the standard offerings of other available STEM programs to provide a clear, defined goal of preparing students for careers of the future.” — Jeff Hughes

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a Canadian-based STEM and Coding Academy is holding its first training for new franchisees in Australia.

Skill Samurai which has locations in Castlehill and Rouse Hill, will be opening in Burwood, NSW, and Elsternwick, VIC in January 2023.

To celebrate this historic occasion, Skill Samurai founder and CEO, Jeff Hughes will be traveling to Sydney to help train the new franchisees.

Jeff looks forward to sharing his passion for empowering students through education. Since a young age, Jeff has traveled the world teaching life and business skills to those in need.

Jamie Buttigieg the CEO of Skill Samurai says, "We believe that kids deserve a fun place that helps them explore and understand technology. We've developed a world-class curriculum to help our kids develop computational thinking skills, leadership, resilience, and future-ready skills to help propel their careers".

With locations in North America, South America, Asia, and Australia, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Skill Samurai plans to open 30 locations per year, moving forward in the coming years.

Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certification.

Skill Samurai Tour and Program Explanation