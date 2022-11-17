Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,014 in the last 365 days.

ReadySpaces Raises $20mm to Fuel Rapid Expansion of Co-Warehousing Model

Members working in a warehouse space

Members working in their ReadySpaces unit

ReadySpaces, the co-warehousing industry leader, is planning for rapid expansion following a $20mm investment from Silverview Credit Partners.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadySpaces, the co-warehousing industry leader, is planning for rapid expansion following a $20mm investment from Silverview Credit Partners, fueling the company's continued growth across the US and Canada. Over the last few years, ReadySpaces has been building an expansive network of co-warehousing facilities with 30+ locations in operation and many more in the pipeline. ReadySpaces has coverage in major markets across the US and Canada, such as; Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and more (find co-warehousing space near you).

Projects currently in the works getting ready to launch in Q4 include; Austin, TX; Hayward, CA; Kearny, NJ; Landover, MD; and Saddle Brook, NJ.

The industrial real estate market continues to explode with rapid population growth in metropolitan areas, major manufacturing relocations, and new e-commerce & inventory trends. With warehouse space demand at an all-time high, small businesses need for a solution like ReadySpaces has never been greater.

ReadySpaces provides flexible warehouse and office space for small businesses. Entrepreneurs ready to "graduate from the garage" will find a new home designed to facilitate growth at ReadySpaces (find what size warehouse Space your business needs). The all-inclusive monthly pricing model bundles Wi-Fi, loading docks, forklifts, 120v power, shared conference room, kitchen, and lounge areas without the constraints of long-term contracts. Our mission is to empower small businesses by providing a turn-key solution for ReadySpaces members to scale quickly and confidently.

Media Contact
ReadySpaces
press@readyspaces.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ReadySpaces Raises $20mm to Fuel Rapid Expansion of Co-Warehousing Model

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.