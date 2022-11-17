ReadySpaces Raises $20mm to Fuel Rapid Expansion of Co-Warehousing Model

Members working in their ReadySpaces unit

ReadySpaces, the co-warehousing industry leader, is planning for rapid expansion following a $20mm investment from Silverview Credit Partners.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadySpaces, the co-warehousing industry leader, is planning for rapid expansion following a $20mm investment from Silverview Credit Partners, fueling the company's continued growth across the US and Canada. Over the last few years, ReadySpaces has been building an expansive network of co-warehousing facilities with 30+ locations in operation and many more in the pipeline. ReadySpaces has coverage in major markets across the US and Canada, such as; Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and more (find co-warehousing space near you).

Projects currently in the works getting ready to launch in Q4 include; Austin, TX; Hayward, CA; Kearny, NJ; Landover, MD; and Saddle Brook, NJ.

The industrial real estate market continues to explode with rapid population growth in metropolitan areas, major manufacturing relocations, and new e-commerce & inventory trends. With warehouse space demand at an all-time high, small businesses need for a solution like ReadySpaces has never been greater.

ReadySpaces provides flexible warehouse and office space for small businesses. Entrepreneurs ready to "graduate from the garage" will find a new home designed to facilitate growth at ReadySpaces (find what size warehouse Space your business needs). The all-inclusive monthly pricing model bundles Wi-Fi, loading docks, forklifts, 120v power, shared conference room, kitchen, and lounge areas without the constraints of long-term contracts. Our mission is to empower small businesses by providing a turn-key solution for ReadySpaces members to scale quickly and confidently.