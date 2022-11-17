D4t4 Solutions Announces Celebrus CDI on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus CDI, an application on Salesforce AppExchange, empowers customers with real-time, first-party, digital data to close identity and data gaps.

D4t4 Solutions plc (LSE:D4T4)

Combining the power of Salesforce for data activation with the Celebrus digital identity and profile capabilities will truly allow brands to deliver on the demands of today's consumers...” — Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, the parent company of Celebrus

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K., November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D4t4 Solutions today announced it has launched Celebrus CDI for Salesforce, a Customer Data Integration (CDI) application on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with the real-time, first-party, digital data they need to close identity and data gaps. The app offers two levels of service for customers to choose from, based on data capture and signal requirements.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Celebrus CDI for Salesforce App is available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HDcExUAL&tab=e.

Celebrus Customer Data Integration for Salesforce App

Celebrus CDI for Salesforce goes beyond to deliver data to customer’s Salesforce Marketing Cloud instances at the right time and in the right format. Solving digital identity gaps and building robust interaction profiles, Celebrus CDI for Salesforce informs and empowers marketing activities with the contextualized, first-party digital data necessary. With Celebrus CDI for Salesforce, customers can realize the value only complete digital identity and interaction insight can provide to their campaigns – and their business.

Comments on the News

"Celebrus CDI for Salesforce is a powerful integration for brands,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, the parent company of Celebrus. “Combining the power of Salesforce for data activation with the Celebrus digital identity and profile capabilities will truly allow brands to deliver on the demands of today's consumers in a compliant and real-time manner."

“Celebrus Customer Data Integration App is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by closing a significant data gap," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Celebrus on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/celebrus-technologies

Follow Celebrus on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CelebrusTech

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

For more information, please see www.d4t4solutions.com and www.celebrus.com.